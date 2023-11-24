Hong Kong – Hong Kong’s Ambassador for Cultural Promotion Tan Dun invites soprano Candice Chung to perform in Italian premiere of his work “Buddha Passion” (with photos)

Hong Kong’s Ambassador for Cultural Promotion Tan Dun invites soprano Candice Chung to perform in Italian premiere of his work “Buddha Passion” (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Internationally renowned composer and conductor Tan Dun, appointed as Hong Kong’s Ambassador for Cultural Promotion (ACP) by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, staged the Italian premiere of his work, “Buddha Passion” in Rome, Italy, where he is conducting the Orchestra and Choir of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia on November 23-25 (Italian time). Hong Kong young soprano Candice Chung also took part in the peformance.

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) was happy to promote the concerts to its contacts in government, business and cultural circles in Rome and to support the performance on November 23 in person with its guests. It is another occasion showcasing Hong Kong as an international arts and cultural exchange hub to the European audience. Deputy Representative of the HKETO, Brussels, Miss Fiona Li, said that telling good stories of China and Hong Kong through the universal medium of music, was an excellent way to forge people-to-people bonds between different cultures.

Noting that Tan Dun’s monumental work “Buddha Passion” is in a wide-ranging mix of styles, including both Western and Chinese opera, Western classical music and the Asian folk tradition, Miss Li said it was emblematic of Hong Kong’s rich and diverse cultural influences. The participation of Hong Kong young artists in Tan’s concerts around the world also highlights the efforts of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in fostering Hong Kong music artists and showcasing their talent on global stages.

Tan has been serving as the Hong Kong’s ACP since January 1 this year for a period of five years. He will continue to explore opportunities for local young artists to perform on global stages in the coming months to enrich their experience and broaden their international vision, in line with the strategy of the National 14th Five-Year Plan that supports Hong Kong to develop into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchanges.

Tan is currently the Dean of the Bard College Conservatory of Music in New York and an Honorary Artistic Director of the China National Symphony Orchestra. He has been promoting the messages of peace and green environment throughout the years. His music has made an indelible mark on the world’s music scene, which earned him many prestigious honours.