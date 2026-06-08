Hong Kong – HAD’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre in operation

HAD’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre in operation
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Attention responsibility commentators, radio and television stations:
Please transmit the following as quickly as possible and repeat it at appropriate periods:
As the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal has actually been released, the Home Affairs Department’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre is now in operation.
The Home Affairs Department will open short-term shelters for individuals in requirement of momentary lodging.
For information, please get in touch with the centre on 2572 8427.