Hong Kong – HAD’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre in operation

HAD’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre in operation *************************************************

Attention responsibility commentators, radio and television stations:

Please transmit the following as quickly as possible and repeat it at appropriate periods:

As the Red Rainstorm Warning Signal has actually been released, the Home Affairs Department’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre is now in operation.

The Home Affairs Department will open short-term shelters for individuals in requirement of momentary lodging.

For information, please get in touch with the centre on 2572 8427.