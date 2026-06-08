Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment) participates in Environment Day orgasm Recycling Day Launching Ceremony (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment), Mr Eddie Cheung, today (June 7) officiated at the Environment Day orgasm Recycling Day Launching Ceremony. Officiating visitors consisted of the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Mr Ye Shuiqiu; the Level II Bureau Rank Official of Department of Ecology and Environment of Guangdong Province, Mr Wu Shuangxi; the Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Mr Ip Kuong-lam; and the Director of Environmental Protection, Dr Samuel Chui.

To echo the National Event on the Environment Day 2026 and to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), the EPD released the Beautiful Hong Kong Green Fest beginning with June 1 and arranged the yearly occasion Recycling Day, with a view to motivating public involvement in waste decrease at source and waste separation and recycling.

Speaking at the event, Mr Cheung stated that the current-term Government is carrying out environmental management policies completely steam, aiming to accomplish carbon neutrality, safeguarding biodiversity, and making Hong Kong a presentation base for green innovations and a low-carbon and liveable city. On waste decrease and recycling, Hong Kong has actually currently made significant development. The local strong garbage disposal amount has actually decreased for 4 successive years because 2021, while the recycling rate continues to increase. He truly welcomes members of the general public to actively take part in the Recycling Day activities, incorporate waste decrease and recycling into lives, and interact towards the vision of “Zero Landfill”

The Recycling Day activities consist of the Environment Day orgasm Recycling Day Carnival held today, advertising activities at 12 GREEN@COMMUNITY Recycling Stations over the area and in cooperation with over 200 Recycling Day co-operative partners in June, in addition to an innovative brief movie competitors. The EPD likewise used the Environment Day 2X GREEN$ Rewards from June 5 to today, where members of the general public can make double GREEN$ points when they recycle at the GREEN@COMMUNITY neighborhood recycling network. For information, please check out www.wastereduction.gov.hk/en-hk/RecyclingDay2026.