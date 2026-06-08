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Home Business Minnesota scams suspect arrive at FBI’s many desired scammers list for $4.2...

Minnesota scams suspect arrive at FBI’s many desired scammers list for $4.2 million rip-off

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The FBI revealed Thursday the launch of its Most Wanted Fraudsters list, which is devoted to openly recognizing people charged in significant scams cases. Amongst those included is Said Abdullahi Ereg, a previous south Minneapolis grocery and deli owner implicated of defrauding a federal kid nutrition program throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In between April 2020 and April 2021, district attorneys declare business wrongly declared to have actually served more than 1.4 million meals to kids and got more than $4.2 million in payments. Detectives declare Ereg utilized much of the cash to support his household’s extravagant way of life and moved funds to foreign accounts managed by abroad business.

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