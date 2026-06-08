Bengal Monsoon Rain Update: Heavy rain likely in 16 districts, thunderstorms to continue

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated in parts of West Bengal over the next 7 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. Temperature levels throughout the state are most likely to stay near or somewhat listed below typical throughout the duration.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, stated strong wetness attack from the Bay of Bengal and beneficial climatic conditions are anticipated to sustain thunderstorm activity throughout the state through June 12.

Thunderstorm activity likely in Kolkata and South Bengal

Kolkata and adjacent districts, consisting of Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, are most likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph over the coming days.

The city might witness brief however extreme spells of rains, especially throughout the afternoon and night hours. Wind speeds might increase to 50-60 kmph throughout thunderstorm activity.

Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, East Midnapore and West Midnapore are anticipated to witness the most considerable thunderstorm activity in South Bengal. These districts are most likely to get moderate rains in addition to lightning and squally winds through the week. Separated heavy rains is likewise most likely in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

North Bengal under heavy rains cautioning

North Bengal is anticipated to get the heaviest rains throughout the projection duration. The IMD has actually provided a heavy rain caution for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts from June 7 onwards.

Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar might get heavy to extremely heavy rains, especially around June 8, raising the possibility of flooding and waterlogging in susceptible locations.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong might likewise deal with landslides and roadway interruptions due to extreme rains.

Weather condition systems driving rains activity

Meteorologists associated the dominating climate condition to a seasonal trough extending throughout eastern India and upper-air cyclonic flows over Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD, the interaction in between these systems and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal is producing beneficial conditions for prevalent thunderstorm advancement throughout the area.

Public advisory

The IMD has actually encouraged individuals to prevent open locations throughout lightning activity, look for shelter throughout thunderstorms and remain upgraded with regional weather condition advisories.

Anglers have actually likewise been warned versus venturing into the sea along the West Bengal coast due to squally winds and rough sea conditions.