Arshad Warsi to play a double function for the very first time in upcoming criminal offense funny thriller Jeevan Bheema Yojana

Star Arshad Warsi will essay a double function for the very first time in his profession in Jeevan Bheema Yojanaa dark funny criminal offense thriller directed by Abhishek Dogra.

Arshad Warsi to play a double function for the very first time in upcoming criminal activity funny thriller Jeevan Bheema Yojana

The movie includes an ensemble cast that consists of Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra, and Brijendra Kala.

Produced by Anshu Mishra under Star Beam Ventures Ltd (previously BlueGod Entertainment Ltd), Jeevan Bheema Yojana has actually finished production and is set up for a theatrical release in monsoon 2026.

Warsi, understood for his operate in movies such as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Ishqiyaand Jolly LLBdepicts 2 lookalike males whose lives end up being precariously linked in a tale of criminal offense, deceptiveness, and dark humour.

The movie follows Jeevan and his partner Yojana, a couple strained by installing financial obligation, who come across Bheema, a complete stranger bearing a remarkable similarity to Jeevan. What starts as a strategy to phony Jeevan’s death and declare an insurance coverage payment unwinds when the male presumed dead ends up being linked to a harmful diamond-smuggling network.

Director Abhishek Dogra stated,”Jeevan Bheema Yojana is a movie about common individuals making one remarkable, disastrous choice and after that investing the remainder of the movie spending for it. The category is dark funny, however the heart of it is extremely human. Greed, desperation, love, and the awful momentum of a lie you can’t stop informing. Arshad brings both males to life with an accuracy that continuously shocked us on set.”

Abhishek Dogra has actually formerly directed Dolly Ki Doli and FryDay

Jeevan Bheema Yojana is set to launch in theatres throughout monsoon 2026.

Check Out: Arshad Warsi remembers Vir Hirani as ‘ShortCircuit’ from Munna Bhai ahead of Pritam and Pedro release: “Feels really surreal and psychological”

More Pages: Jeevan Bheema Yojana Box Office Collection



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