Schools in AP and Telangana to resume from this date: Check resuming schedule and June vacations

As the summer season vacations wane, the Education Departments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have actually formally revealed that schools will resume on June 15, 2026. The getaway duration had actually started on April 24.

Telangana school resuming date 2026

Before the beginning of complete summer season vacations, schools were running on a lowered schedule from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm. Throughout this duration, federal government schools were advised to serve midday meals to trainees after the conclusion of classes.

The instruction used to all organizations, consisting of main, upper main, and high schools under federal government, government-aided, and personal management.

No Extension in Summer Vacations

The current verification puts an end to speculation relating to a possible extension of the vacations. Authorities have actually clarified that resuming schools as prepared is essential to keeping the scholastic calendar.

Authorities worried that staying with the schedule will assist make sure the prompt conclusion of the curriculum, smooth conduct of assessments, and constant scholastic development for the 2026– 27 scholastic year.

Vacation List for June 2026

Although schools will resume on June 15, trainees will still have a couple of vacations later on in the month. The validated dates are:

June 13 (Saturday): Second Saturday

June 14 (Sunday): Weekly vacation

June 21 (Sunday): Weekly vacation

June 26 (Friday): Muharram vacation

June 28 (Sunday): Weekly vacation

Advisory for Parents

Moms and dads have actually been encouraged to prepare their kids for the resuming of schools on June 15. They are likewise motivated to remain in touch with their particular schools for any updates or particular guidelines concerning class schedules and resuming standards.