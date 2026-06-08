New leakage puts the Redmi K100 Pro battery at 8,000 mAh (or greater)

Recently, Digital Chat Station published a relatively breakdown of specifications for the Redmi K100 Pro. Now the leakster has actually improved the information rather.

The most significant modification is to the declared battery statistics– initially reported as being a 9,000 mAh or larger, the most recent post from DCS states that the battery capability will begin with an 8. Simply put, it will be in between 8,000 mAh and 9,000 mAh.

This may still make it the most significant battery in the K-series yet, however it’s no longer particular. The Redmi K90 Max (there was no “K90 Pro”) has an 8,550 mAh battery.

Anyhow, the old post put the wired charging rate at 100W however didn’t point out cordless. The brand-new post does– the Redmi K100 Pro will have 50W cordless charging.

< img width ="1200" height ="480" alt ="Digital Chat Station’s report on the Redmi K100 Pro (machine translated)" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/redmi-k100-pro-dcs-new-specs/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Digital Chat Station’s report on the Redmi K100 Pro(device equated)

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The brand-new post discusses a” dual-core platform “, which recommends an extra chip like the Xiaomi D2 that was discovered inside the Redmi K90 Max and K90 Pro Max. The D2 brought extra AI calculate, which was utilized to enhance the graphics sent out to the screen.

Mentioning which, the K100 Pro will have a 185Hz screen (video games will likely require the assistance of the D2 or comparable chip to strike that target). DCS calls it an “Ultra-clear display screen”which is a term that Xiaomi utilizes for its video gaming displays and TVs, though we’re not completely sure what it implies.

When it comes to the rest, the phone will have a 200MP primary electronic camera and a 50MP telephoto module efficient in macro shots. It will have in proportion stereo speakers and an ultrasonic finger print reader. The body will be “completely water resistant” (probably this indicates IP69) and will have an Apple-inspired style.

By the method, we’ve likewise seen leakages for the Redmi K100 Pro Max. It is expected to have a 1/1.28″ 200MP primary video camera and a 50MP periscope, plus the still-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset (vs. Gen 5 for the K100 Pro). We’re hearing stressing things about the rates.

Source (in Chinese)|Via