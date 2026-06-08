Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 will utilize the Exynos 2600 in these areas

In 2015, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 was offered solely with the Exynos 2500 chipset– this consisted of markets like the United States that typically see Snapdragon-based gadgets. We’ve currently heard that its follow up will not duplicate this technique and will utilize a mix of Exynos and Snapdragon chips rather. Now a report from Korean publication The Bell has actually drawn the verge on the international map that divide the Exynos areas from the Snapdragon areas.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 will utilize the Exynos 2600 in South Korea and Europe. Every other area is getting a Qualcomm chip, though we still do not understand which– Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5? Snapdragon 8 Gen 5?

An expert from Samsung’s MX department (that makes the phones) stated: “The Galaxy Z Flip series is a line of product where consumers focus on style and mobility over top-tier efficiency. Efficiency level of sensitivity is lower compared to the Fold series, so the concern of using internal APs is reasonably lighter.”

The Galaxy Z Fold8 and the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold Wide will utilize Snapdragon chips. The Exynos 2600 expenses less than the Snapdragon flagship chip, so this is Samsung attempting to enhance the MX department’s margins, which are suffering due to the greater element expenses triggered by the RAM and flash memory scarcities. This relocation will likewise improve Samsung’s LSI (chipset style) and foundry companies.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 CAD-based renders (image source)

Plus, the Exynos 2600 chip is simple to acquire considering that there isn’t much competitors for it– the just other client is Samsung MX once again with the Galaxy S26 and S26 +. These 2 utilize the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy in North America, China and Japan and the Exynos 2600 all over else. The S26 Ultra utilizes the Snapdragon chip in all markets.

The Exynos 2600 didn’t carry out as well as the Snapdragon in our Galaxy S26 evaluation and battery life was frustrating. This does not bode well for the Galaxy Z Flip8, which is not getting a battery upgrade nor a charging upgrade. It guarantees a brand-new hinge style for a crease-free display screen, however that’s about it considering that the electronic camera hardware will be the exact same as in 2015.

Samsung is anticipated to reveal 3 foldables– Galaxy Z Flip8, Z Fold8 and Z Fold Wide– next month. The reported date is July 22.

By the method, that very same Samsung MX expert likewise stated: “As rates for electronic elements are increasing throughout the board, the scope of Exynos application will broaden even more in brand-new items set up for release next year”Simply put, anticipate to see the Exynos 2700 in the Galaxy S27 and S27+.

Source (in Korean)|Via

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

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