Hong Kong – Hong Kong films at Slovak Queer Film Festival (with photos)

Hong Kong films at Slovak Queer Film Festival



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin (HKETO Berlin) is presenting five Hong Kong productions in the dedicated Queer Hong Kong section at the 17th Slovak Queer Film Festival, taking place from November 22 to 28 (Bratislava time) in Bratislava, Slovakia.



HKETO Berlin is partnering with the Festival for the first time. The Acting Director of HKETO Berlin, Miss Bonnie Ka, delivered welcome remarks at the opening ceremony of the Queer Hong Kong section. HKETO Berlin also hosted a reception before the opening screening.



The opening film of the section, “Happy Together” , is an award-wining classic of Hong Kong cinema, directed by Wong Kar-wai. This emotionally told film is an iconic drama, which depicts the turbulent romance of two gay lovers. Starring Leslie Cheung and Tony Leung, “Happy Together” won several awards at the Cannes Film Festival, the Hong Kong Film Awards as well as the Golden Horse Awards.



Hong Kong is establishing itself as an international cultural exchange hub. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is mapping out a blueprint for arts and culture and creative industries development, nurturing a diverse talent pool and upgrading the city’s cultural infrastructure to further enhance the relevant ecosystem. “I sincerely invite all film and creative professionals to come to Hong Kong and join us in creating even better quality productions to bring a positive impact to the world”, Miss Ka said.



