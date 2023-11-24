Hong Kong – Transport Department alerts public to fraudulent websites of HKeToll

Transport Department alerts public to fraudulent websites of HKeToll ********************************************************************



The Transport Department (TD) today (November 24) alerted members of the public to the following fraudulent websites that pretend to be HKeToll, which seek to deceive users into making payments and obtain their vehicle registration marks and credit card information. The fraudulent websites are:

1. hketolletca[.]com

2. hk.gov.hketolletca[.]com

3. gov.hketolletca[.]com

4. gov.hketoliese[.]com

The TD clarifies that the above websites have no connection with HKeToll and has referred the case to the Police for follow-up. The TD reminds that if a vehicle owner wishes to pay an outstanding toll online, they must log in to the HKeToll website (hketoll.gov.hk) or mobile app.

Members of the public should stay alert when receiving unidentified messages. They should not visit suspicious websites, nor should they disclose any personal information. Anyone who has provided his or her personal information to the websites concerned should contact the Police. For enquiries about HKeToll, please call 3853 7333.