ALL-Accor Live Limitless Presents Laughter On The Menu: A Three-City Comedy Tour with Atul Khatri

ALL-Accor Live Limitless, the lifestyle loyalty programme by Accor, recently regaled its members with the last chapter of “Laughter On The Menu”, a three-city comedy tour featuring renowned stand-up comedian Atul Khatri.

The opening act of this laughter-filled journey took place at the Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall, marking the beginning of an entertaining adventure that continued in Mumbai at Novotel Mumbai International Airport and concluded on November 18, 2023, at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity.

Atul Khatri, the star of the show, delivered an hour of side-splitting comedy, leaving the audience in stitches and creating memories that will be cherished by attendees, followed by delightful cocktails and dinner.

Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President Operations – India and South Asia, Accor. Said “ ‘Laughter on the Menu’ exemplifies ALL- Accor Live Limitless’ s commitment to enhancing value for its members alongside creating memorable experiences beyond traditional hospitality offerings. This is one of the first limitless experiences we have curated for this year, and what fun, wonderful set of evenings they were”

“ALL-Accor Live Limitless is our lifestyle loyalty programme, which gives members a host of benefits (at participating Accor properties around the world). You can earn and redeem your points to enjoy evenings such as these, stay at hotels (globally) and dine—we have various opportunities put together for our members, and we look forward to welcoming more members” Puneet further added.

Internationally acclaimed comedian Atul Khatri boasts a stellar career that spans continents and accolades. From hosting prestigious award functions to acting in commercials and trending music videos, Atul’s versatility shines. Invited to grace the stages of prestigious comedy festivals worldwide, he has left an indelible mark on the global comedy scene, with performances in over 20 countries, including the USA, UK, Germany, UAE and Australia.

With its unique bouquet of ideas and events, ALL-Accor Live Limitless continues to demonstrate its dedication to crafting moments of joy, laughter, and connection for its valued members.