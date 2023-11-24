Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India and Indian Institute of Science Collaborate for Innovation in Sustainable Mobility

Furthering its commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for advanced research collaboration. This industry-academia partnership is a significant step towards achieving Mercedes-Benz’s Ambition 2039, which aims to make the entire fleet of new vehicles net carbon-neutral along the entire value chain and over the vehicles’ entire life cycle by 2039.

With the vision of ‘solving global problems locally’, this agreement aims to facilitate joint research, nurture talent, and promote collaborative innovation in sustainable mobility. The partnership will focus on driving engineering transformation and pursuing long-term research-oriented projects. Both organisations will leverage each other’s existing capabilities, including infrastructure and academic programs.

Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, said “Leading industry players, premier academic institutions, and India’s world-class talent are poised to lead the EV revolution today. Collaborations that help bridge the gap between industry and academia can enable the scientific research community to offer cutting-edge innovation that meets the evolving demands of the industry and customers. We are excited at the possibilities of working closely with Indian Institute of Science and look forward to bringing the best of Indian engineering research to the global stage.”

Prof. Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science, said, “We look forward to collaborating with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India in the area of sustainable mobility and electric vehicles. Research and innovation in this area not only promote energy independence but also create economic opportunities. The partnership reinforces our commitment to strengthen industry-academia engagements that can make a significant impact in the coming years.”

Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) will manage IISc’s interactions with industry and facilitate access to IISc’s knowledge base and resources. The scope of the two-year agreement also includes an exchange of information, teaching materials, technological and scientific publications, seeking joint funding opportunities to publish papers, generate and protect intellectual property and sponsoring research.