Hong Kong – HKSAR Government strongly disapproves of and firmly rejects United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission report

HKSAR Government strongly disapproves of and firmly rejects United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission report ******************************************************************************************



The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) today (November 15) strongly disapproved of and firmly rejected the untruthful remarks, slanders and smears against various aspects of the HKSAR in the so-called “report” of 2023 issued by the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC).

A spokesman for the HKSAR Government said, “The HKSAR Government strongly disapproves of and firmly rejects the USCC’s manoeuvre with politics prevailing over the rule of law and its interference in the affairs of the HKSAR through the so-called ‘report’. The HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China, is a local administrative region that enjoys a high degree of autonomy under ‘one country, two systems’, and comes directly under the Central People’s Government. The HKSAR will continue, in accordance with the law, to effectively prevent, suppress and punish acts and activities that endanger national security and to safeguard the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong people. The HKSAR Government strongly urges again those individual United States politicians to discern facts from fallacies, and immediately stop acting against the international law and basic norms that govern international relations and interfering in the affairs of the HKSAR, which are purely China’s internal affairs.”

The spokesman reiterated, “Under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle, Hong Kong has the distinctive advantage of enjoying strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world. With the unparalleled connectivity with the Mainland and the rest of the world, Hong Kong will continue to play its unique role as a ‘super-connector’ and ‘super value-adder’. With the strong support of the motherland, and the wide room for development brought about by national strategies including the National 14th Five-Year Plan, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development and the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, Hong Kong embraces unlimited business opportunities. The HKSAR Government will continue to create strong impetus for growth at full steam, forge a better integration of a capable government and an efficient market, and proactively compete for enterprises and talent to strengthen the city’s competitiveness, with a view to steadily advancing from stability to prosperity in the new phase.”