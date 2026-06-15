Divert Pahariya and Varun Sharma set to take on in action thriller Naam– To Live Is War; Mahesh Bhatt comes on board as speaker

Star Veer Pahariya has actually formally revealed his next big-screen getaway, Naam- To Live Is Warwith veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt backing the job as speaker. The upcoming movie is being referred to as a dark action thriller and is anticipated to display Veer in an extreme and rugged brand-new avatar. Reports recommend that the movie will mix high-octane action with strong psychological drama, making it among the most awaited jobs in the star’s growing filmography.

Drift Pahariya and Varun Sharma set to take on in action thriller Naam– To Live Is War; Mahesh Bhatt comes on board as speaker

Contributing to the enjoyment, star Varun Sharma will supposedly be seen playing an unfavorable function for the extremely very first time in his profession. Understood mostly for his comic timing and light-hearted efficiencies, Varun’s shift into the villain area has actually currently triggered interest amongst audiences and market experts alike. His face-off with Veer is anticipated to turn into one of the significant highlights of the movie.

Naam-To Live Is War will mark Veer Pahariya’s 3rd movie. He made his launching with Sky Forcestarring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

Check Out: Veer Pahariya shares a vacation dump from Kashmir, from the stillness of Dal Lake to the large open sky of the valley

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