SCOOP: Sharvari in talks to lead Luv Ranjan’s next with Kartik Aaryan

Sharvari is on a roll. After winning gratitude for Main Vaapas Aaunga directed by Imtaiz Ali, the starlet is all set to release her action avatar in the YRF Spy Universe Film, AlphaThat’s not all, she likewise has the Sooraj Barjatya directed Yeh Prem Mol Liya slated for a late 2026 release.

SCOOP: Sharvari in talk with lead Luv Ranjan’s next with Kartik Aaryan

And now, Bollywood Hungama has actually specifically discovered that Sharvari remains in speak with include in another leading director’s next movie. Reputable sources from the trade notify that Luv Ranjan is eager to cast Sharvari as the female lead of his next directorial. “Luv Ranjan is in talks with Sharvari to play the female lead of his next, which features Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Sharvari has shown excitement, and is looking forward to collaborating with Luv Ranjan, the man behind some of the best Gen-Z films of the last 10 years,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The source even more notified us that a last contact the casting of this Luv Ranjan movie will be taken quickly. “Luv is still writing the script and intends to roll with his directorial by December 2026. He will narrate his full film to Kartik first, followed by Sharvari towards August 2026. The paperwork will begin once the full narration is done,” the source informs even more, including that both the stars are thrilled by the concept of Luv’s next.

Sharvari will leap into the promos of Alpha from next week, resulting in its release on July 3. The starlet has actually been making waves with deals from numerous leading directors and manufacturers, marking herself as the star to keep an eye out for.

Check Out: Alia Bhatt calls Sharvari a “star” in sweet birthday note ahead of Alpha release

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