The debate surrounding Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy continues to heighten. The movie, produced by Amit Jani and supposedly motivated by openly offered details associated to the continuous blackbuck case including Salman Khan, has actually been making headings since its very first appearance was revealed. The poster drew considerable attention due to star Sonu Mishra’s look, which carefully looked like the Bollywood super star.

Kala Hiran debate deepens: Lead star Sonu Mishra exits movie based upon Salman Khan blackbuck case; states’ I do not wish to belong of such a movie’

Amidst the legal disagreement started by Salman Khan and his group, the movie has actually seen numerous exits from members connected with the job. The most recent to distance himself from the movie is lead star Sonu Mishra, who has now openly validated his departure. Resolving the media throughout a current interview, Mishra exposed that he had never ever officially signed a contract for the movie and chose to leave after establishing issues about the job’s representation of Salman Khan.

Discussing his choice, Sonu Mishra stated, “I was so much excited because I was supposed to play the role of superstar Salman Khan. I had also started the shooting of the film. But when the intent is negative, being an actor, I don’t want to be a part of such a film. No doubt that they have a point of view. But you are showing superstar Salman Khan in a negative way and showing a one-sided narrative.”

The star even more declared that he looked for clearness concerning the script and legal terms before choosing to step far from the task. “I left because I had not signed the agreement. We shot for two days, and I asked them for the agreement and script because they were making a one-sided narrative story against a superstar. So, they understood I was not going to fall into their trap. I asked for the agreement to know what all clauses are there in it. After a long time, they showed me things, and it was revealed that I had to speak negatively against the star in the media. So, all these things were against my ethics”, he added.

The development comes at a time when Salman Khan and his legal team have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the film and its promotional material. The petition reportedly argues that the project violates the actor’s personality rights and is based on an ongoing legal matter that is under sub judice. The Delhi High Court has taken note of the matter and issued a notice to the makers of the film. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place on June 19.

With legal scrutiny increasing and key members distancing themselves from the project, the future of Kala Hiran: Battle of Legacy remains uncertain.

Also Read: Delhi High Court issues notices to ‘Kala Hiran’ makers after Salman Khan moves court over personality rights

Tags : Amit Jani, Blackbuck Case, Bollywood, Case, Controversy, Delhi High Court, Kala Hiran, Kala Hiran Battle of Legacy, Legal, News, Salman Khan, Sonu Mishra

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