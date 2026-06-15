Open F&O Trading Account on Bajaj Broking Platform

India, June 9 —
Futures and Options (F&O) trading is a segment of the stock market that allows traders to take positions based on price movements without directly owning the underlying asset. To participate in this segment, you need to activate F&O trading in your account.
With Bajaj Broking, you can open and activate an F&O trading account online through a structured and digital process. This blog explains how F&O activation works, the steps involved, required documents, and applicable charges.
Understanding F&O Segment Activation
F&O trading is not enabled by default in a standard trading account. It requires separate activation because it involves higher risk and regulatory requirements. Before activation, the platform typically checks:
- Your KYC details
- Income proof to assess eligibility
- Acceptance of risk disclosure documents
F&O includes the following.
Futures contracts: Agreements to buy or sell an asset at a future date at a fixed price.
Options contracts: Rights (not obligations) to buy or sell at a predetermined price
Since these are leveraged products, proper verification is required before activation.
Step-by-Step Guide to Open F&O Account Online
To activate Futures and Options trading on Bajaj Broking is a fully digital process.
Step 1: Open a Trading and Demat Account
Start by registering on the Bajaj Broking platform if you do not already have an account.
Step 2: Log In and Select Segment Activation
After account creation, log in and choose the option to activate the F&O segment.
Step 3: Submit Required Details
Provide additional information such as:
- Income range
- Trading experience
- Financial details
Step 4: Upload Documents
Upload income proof and other required documents for verification.
Step 5: Accept Terms and Risk Disclosures
Review and accept F&O risk disclosure agreements digitally.
Step 6: e-Sign the Application
Complete the process using Aadhaar-based e-signature.
Step 7: Verification and Activation
Once verified, the F&O segment is activated in your account.
After activation, you can begin trading in futures and options through the platform.
Documents Required for F&O Trading Account
F&O trading requires additional documentation compared to a basic demat account. Commonly required documents include:
- PAN Card (mandatory)
- Aadhaar Card or valid address proof
- Bank account details
- Income proof, such as salary slips, bank statements, Income Tax Returns (ITR), Net worth certificate
Income proof is essential because F&O trading involves leveraged positions and higher exposure.
Why Choose Bajaj Broking for Futures and Options?
Bajaj Broking provides a structured environment for F&O trading with plan-based pricing and integrated tools. Some key advantages include:
- Online account opening and activation
- Access to multiple segments including equity and derivatives
- Flat brokerage plans for predictable cost
- Research-backed insights
- Integrated trading platform for execution and tracking
Additionally, users can select from different subscription plans depending on trading frequency and cost preference.
Charges for F&O Trading on Bajaj Broking
F&O trading involves multiple cost components, including brokerage and statutory charges.
1. Brokerage Charges
Brokerage depends on the selected subscription plan:
Freedom Pack: Rs.20 per order
Professional Pack: Rs.10 per order
Signature Plan: Customised or percentage-based pricing
2. Margin Trading Facility (MTF) Interest
If you use margin funding:
Freedom Pack: 14.99% per annum
Professional & Signature Plans: 11.99% per annum
3. Transaction Charges
- Charged by stock exchanges
- Applicable on every trade
- Vary based on futures or options contracts
4. Statutory Charges
Mandatory charges include:
- Securities Transaction Tax (STT)
- GST on brokerage
- SEBI charges
- Stamp duty
5. Other Charges
- Clearing and settlement charges
- DP charges (for delivery-based transactions, if applicable)
- These charges are part of the overall trading cost.
Conclusion
Opening and activating an F&O trading account on Bajaj Broking is a simple digital process. Once activated, you can trade in futures and options using a plan that matches your trading style.
By understanding the activation steps, required documents, and cost structure, you can approach F&O trading with clarity and better cost management.
Disclaimer: – Investments in the securities market are subject to market risk, read all related documents carefully before investing.
Reg Office: Bajaj Auto Limited Complex, Mumbai -Pune Road Akurdi Pune 411035.
Corp. Office: Bajaj Broking., 1st Floor, Mantri IT Park, Tower B, Unit No 9 & 10, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014. SEBI Registration No.: INZ000218931 | BSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID:6706) | NSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID: 90177) | DP registration No: IN-DP-418-2019 | CDSL DP No.: 12088600 | NSDL DP No. IN304300 | AMFI Registration No.: ARN -163403. Website: www.bajajbroking.in
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Email: compliance_sec@bajajbroking.in | Contact No.:020-4857 4486
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