Open F&O Trading Account on Bajaj Broking Platform

India, June 9 —

Futures and Options (F&O) trading is a segment of the stock market that allows traders to take positions based on price movements without directly owning the underlying asset. To participate in this segment, you need to activate F&O trading in your account.

With Bajaj Broking, you can open and activate an F&O trading account online through a structured and digital process. This blog explains how F&O activation works, the steps involved, required documents, and applicable charges.

Understanding F&O Segment Activation

F&O trading is not enabled by default in a standard trading account. It requires separate activation because it involves higher risk and regulatory requirements. Before activation, the platform typically checks:

Your KYC details

Income proof to assess eligibility

Acceptance of risk disclosure documents

F&O includes the following.

Futures contracts: Agreements to buy or sell an asset at a future date at a fixed price.

Options contracts: Rights (not obligations) to buy or sell at a predetermined price

Since these are leveraged products, proper verification is required before activation.

Step-by-Step Guide to Open F&O Account Online

To activate Futures and Options trading on Bajaj Broking is a fully digital process.

Step 1: Open a Trading and Demat Account

Start by registering on the Bajaj Broking platform if you do not already have an account.

Step 2: Log In and Select Segment Activation

After account creation, log in and choose the option to activate the F&O segment.

Step 3: Submit Required Details

Provide additional information such as:

Income range

Trading experience

Financial details

Step 4: Upload Documents

Upload income proof and other required documents for verification.

Step 5: Accept Terms and Risk Disclosures

Review and accept F&O risk disclosure agreements digitally.

Step 6: e-Sign the Application

Complete the process using Aadhaar-based e-signature.

Step 7: Verification and Activation

Once verified, the F&O segment is activated in your account.

After activation, you can begin trading in futures and options through the platform.

Documents Required for F&O Trading Account

F&O trading requires additional documentation compared to a basic demat account. Commonly required documents include:

PAN Card (mandatory)

Aadhaar Card or valid address proof

Bank account details

Income proof, such as salary slips, bank statements, Income Tax Returns (ITR), Net worth certificate

Income proof is essential because F&O trading involves leveraged positions and higher exposure.

Why Choose Bajaj Broking for Futures and Options?

Bajaj Broking provides a structured environment for F&O trading with plan-based pricing and integrated tools. Some key advantages include:

Online account opening and activation

Access to multiple segments including equity and derivatives

Flat brokerage plans for predictable cost

Research-backed insights

Integrated trading platform for execution and tracking

Additionally, users can select from different subscription plans depending on trading frequency and cost preference.

Charges for F&O Trading on Bajaj Broking

F&O trading involves multiple cost components, including brokerage and statutory charges.

1. Brokerage Charges

Brokerage depends on the selected subscription plan:

Freedom Pack: Rs.20 per order

Professional Pack: Rs.10 per order

Signature Plan: Customised or percentage-based pricing

2. Margin Trading Facility (MTF) Interest

If you use margin funding:

Freedom Pack: 14.99% per annum

Professional & Signature Plans: 11.99% per annum

3. Transaction Charges

Charged by stock exchanges

Applicable on every trade

Vary based on futures or options contracts

4. Statutory Charges

Mandatory charges include:

Securities Transaction Tax (STT)

GST on brokerage

SEBI charges

Stamp duty

5. Other Charges

Clearing and settlement charges

DP charges (for delivery-based transactions, if applicable)

These charges are part of the overall trading cost.

Conclusion

Opening and activating an F&O trading account on Bajaj Broking is a simple digital process. Once activated, you can trade in futures and options using a plan that matches your trading style.

By understanding the activation steps, required documents, and cost structure, you can approach F&O trading with clarity and better cost management.

Disclaimer: – Investments in the securities market are subject to market risk, read all related documents carefully before investing.

Reg Office: Bajaj Auto Limited Complex, Mumbai -Pune Road Akurdi Pune 411035.

Corp. Office: Bajaj Broking., 1st Floor, Mantri IT Park, Tower B, Unit No 9 & 10, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014. SEBI Registration No.: INZ000218931 | BSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID:6706) | NSE Cash/F&O/CDS (Member ID: 90177) | DP registration No: IN-DP-418-2019 | CDSL DP No.: 12088600 | NSDL DP No. IN304300 | AMFI Registration No.: ARN -163403. Website: www.bajajbroking.in

Details of Compliance Officer: Mr. Saksham Kaushik

Email: compliance_sec@bajajbroking.in | Contact No.:020-4857 4486

For any investor grievances write to compliance_sec@bajajbroking.in / compliance_dp@bajajbroking.in