Online Manipal’s Launchpad 2026 Strengthens Career Outcomes by Connecting Learners with Top Recruiters

India, June 9 —

9th June, Bangalore, India: In its continued effort to strengthen career outcomes for its learners, Online Manipal successfully hosted the second edition of Launchpad, its flagship career fair exclusively for online learners of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU).

The on-campus career fair was held on 4th & 5th June 2026 at the MAHE Bengaluru campus, complemented by a virtual placement drive that connected learners with recruiters across domains like technology, analytics, finance, healthcare, consulting, customer success, and business operations. The initiative reaffirmed Online Manipal’s commitment towards creating employment opportunities for pursuing online degrees.

Online learners interact with recruiters during Launchpad 2026 at MAHE Bengaluru

Out of 6,000+ placement-eligible learners, 1,800+ actively applied for over 4,000 openings across 100+ roles like Associate Data Analyst, Web Developer, Financial Analyst, Business Development Executive, Research Consultant, Pharmacovigilance Associate, Hospital Administrator, HR Executive, and more. The career fair received participation from 80+ companies including Euromonitor, Radancy, Vahura, AXIS Bank, PhonePe, Apollo Home Healthcare, Portea Medical, Simplilearn, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Jio, CollegeDekho, VyuPharma, AML RightSource, and Consero Global, amongst others.

The centrepiece of Launchpad 2026 was its two-day on-campus career fair held on 4-5 June 2026 at the MAHE Bengaluru campus. More than 500 learners, both freshers and working professionals, from 25 states across India participated in-person. During the two-day on-campus event, recruiters conducted more than 2600 interviews, resulting in 500+ job offers across diverse domains. The event enabled learners to engage directly with recruiters, understand industry expectations, participate in interviews, and explore career opportunities aligned with their professional goals.

Complementing the on-campus edition is an extended virtual hiring drive featuring participation from 30+ additional companies. The initiative is expected to generate 500+ additional offers, taking the projected combined offer count across Launchpad 2026 to 1,000+ and extending access to quality career opportunities for learners across India.

Launchpad 2026 Highlights

Designed to bridge the gap between online learning and professional opportunities, Launchpad 2026 offered learners a unique platform to showcase their skills through in-person interactions with recruiters.

Total offers: 1000+

Highest package offered: INR 12 LPA (expected to rise)

Average package offered: INR 5.5 LPA

Participating companies: 80+

Interviews conducted: 5,000+

Recruiter Perspective

Speaking about the event, Anuj Nair, Director – Delivery Operations, Radancy said:

“What stood out to me about the Online Manipal learners was their energy! They came across as confident, engaged, and genuinely interested in the opportunities being discussed. Overall, it was a very positive experience interacting with the learners, and I was impressed by the quality of talent. “

Learner Perspective

Sharing their experience, Prakriti Parasher, MBA, MUJ Online said:

“My overall experience at Launchpad 2026 was very positive. The event was well-organized, and the volunteer-led support system stood out to me. Instead of a traditional helpdesk, volunteers were readily available, approachable, and helpful, which made the entire experience smooth and comfortable. Like many learners, I initially had reservations about pursuing an online degree. However, the quality of the placement support and the opportunity to engage with reputed recruiters have changed that perception. “

Strengthening Career Outcomes for Online Learners

Launchpad 2026 is part of Online Manipal’s broader mission to enhance learner success through industry engagement, career readiness initiatives, placement assistance, and employer partnerships. Alongside degree programs, learners also receive access to industry interactions, unlimited AI-mock interviews, AI-powered resume-building tools, and content designed to equip learners with industry-ready skills throughout their learning journey.

By creating opportunities that combine the flexibility of online education with real-world professional exposure, Online Manipal continues to enable learners build successful careers in a rapidly transforming job market.

About Online Manipal

Online Manipal is the digital home of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). These three Manipal universities, accredited with NAAC A++ and NAAC A+, offer UGC-entitled online degrees equivalent to on-campus programs.

Since its inception in 2021, Online Manipal has empowered over 180,000 learners to realize their potential by providing them with accessible, affordable & industry-relevant degrees and new-age certifications in a 100% online mode.

Online Manipal’s integrated learning platform gives access to extensive e-learning material, recorded sessions, webinars, doubt clearing sessions, quizzes, assignments, and more.

To know more, visit https://www.onlinemanipal.com/placements