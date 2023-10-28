Mercure Hyderabad KCP hosts ‘Cake Mixing Ceremony’

In order to usher in the festive fervor, Mercure Hyderabad KCP hosted an extravagant “Cake Mixing Ceremony”. The environment was filled with sound of pre-Christmas songs and cheerful background music. Spreading the spirit of the festivities, the event brought together socialites, hotel associates, corporate guests, senior management and the in-house guests actively participating in the cake mixing ceremony.

The event was held at the newly revamped terrace on the 12th floor of the hotel, overlooking beautiful Hussain Sagar Lake. A large table was set with candied ginger strips lining the bottom, and huge trays filled with fruit including glazed red cherries, tutti-frutti, black currants, dates, dried apricots & figs. These fruits along with spices like cardamom, cinnamon were used for the cake mixing. And of course, the all-important ‘spirit of the season’ in bottles, including wine, rum and whiskey etc., was flown in abundance to soak the fruit in. Guest were provided with gloves, aprons and Chef Caps. Everyone began mixing with a handful of fruits, ceremoniously dumped into the table. This delightful event served as a warm welcome to the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, setting the stage for a season filled with good tidings and happiness.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Parag Shah, General Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP, said, “The Cake Mixing Ceremony has become a tradition at Mercure Hyderabad KCP, celebrated in a fun-filled atmosphere every year and we wanted to continue this tradition. The cake mixing ceremony is symbolic of all the good times ahead and starting the season of giving on a happy note cherishing the bond each team member shares with the other.” This is a great opportunity for us to bond with our guests and create memorable events at the property”.