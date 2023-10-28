A Star-Studded Affair for the GRAND OPENING CEREMONY

The city of Noida Extension recently bore witness to a weekend filled with glamour, excitement, and star-studded elegance at the grand opening ceremony of Boulevard Walk – The Wing, an extravagant project by Home & Soul. It was a weekend etched in gold in the hearts of the esteemed guests who graced this spectacular event.

Sakshee Katiyal, Chairperson, the driving force behind Home & Soul, was elated to see such an overwhelming turnout. She expressed her gratitude, stating, “I’m delighted to have hosted more than 8000 guests. This momentous occasion has been made possible by the immense love and support of our patrons and the city.”

The event was an extravagant affair, with a star-studded guest list that included some of the most renowned celebrities like Sohail Khan, Chunky Pandey, Gulshan Grover, Sangeeta Bijlani and Vindu Dara Singh were among the prominent chief guests who added a dash of glitz to the event. Other leading personalities, including Raza Murad, Shehbaaz Khan, Puneet Issar, DJ Zulfi Syed and Krishna Somani, graced the event with their mesmerizing presence. RJ Naved, known for his soothing voice, added his charm to the weekend, making it an unforgettable moment.

The event also witnessed the presence of motivational speaker Vivek Bindra, who inspired the audience with his words of wisdom and encouragement. The electrifying performances by artists like ‘Ishq Sufiyana’ Fame Kamal Khan, Ali Quli Mirza, Rocknaama Band, Aankit Kholia, Sanak Live, and Sohail Malik Live had the crowd grooving to the beats of their music. Anchored by the host Bhavdeep Romana, known for his engaging presence.

The days echoed with the melodies of music, heart-warming performances, and a fusion of cultures that truly made it a memorable experience. Bollywood stars, legendary figures of the Real Estate Industry, Socialists, Bureaucrats, and Fashion Icons shared the stage, showing their support for Home & Soul’s grand endeavor.

It was a blend of class and grandeur, perfectly complementing the essence of Home & Soul’s vision – to deliver not just structures but the promise of a lifestyle that’s a cut above the rest.

The success of the event is a testament to the trust that the city and our patrons have in Home & Soul’s ability to deliver on promises. The event marked a significant milestone in the brand’s journey, setting the stage for more remarkable achievements in the future.

Boulevard Walk is a one-of-a-kind mixed-use project, sprawling over an impressive 1.6 million square feet(approx.) of development. It comprises pre-leased retail shops, hotel apartments, premium office spaces, retail zone, food court, hypermarket, restaurants, café spaces and much more. This unique retail destination in Greater Noida West offers a space where one can live, shop, and play. It is strategically nestled in the most densely populated area, brimming with lush infrastructure and offers excellent connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad. In addition to Boulevard Walk, Home and Soul is managing and developing residential and commercial landmarks. We have set the benchmarks with 6 remarkable projects, catering to over 3000 + happy customers, encompassing approx. 45 lakh sq. ft. development, and having delivered nearly 9 lakh sq. ft. of developed area.

This time, Home & Soul is transforming lives with its commercial brilliance, Boulevard Walk – The Wing. It isn’t just another project; it’s a transformational concept. This state-of-the-art space is set to redefine the way people experience work and life. It’s not merely about creating office spaces; it’s about turning empty spaces into interactive lifespaces where modern luxury blends seamlessly with everyday life. With magnificent amenities and unparalleled location benefits, this innovative concept is designed to make the working environment not just productive but also incredibly interesting.

The entire team envisions offering professionals and businesses a unique blend of work and leisure, aiming to enhance their quality of life.

As the weekend drew to a close, Sakshee Katiyal, Chairperson, expressed her gratitude to the guests, celebrities, and everyone who made this event a resounding success. She emphasized, “Our commitment to delivering on promises extends to every aspect of what we do. We create spaces that aren’t just brick and mortar; they’re an embodiment of dreams, aspirations, and the pursuit of a better life. This weekend was a grand milestone in our journey.”

In this magnificent star-studded celebration, Home & Soul not only unveiled a project but also unveiled a promise of excellence and luxury, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to delivering on its pledges for a future filled with success, growth, and elevated living. Stay connected as we continue to create exceptional experiences for you, our valued patrons.