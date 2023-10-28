Ari Zoldan Appointed as Advisor for Ukrainian Government

Established in 2016, UkraineInvest focuses on attracting foreign direct investments and assisting investors with their business expansions in Ukraine. The agency guides and supports investors through the process of investing in Ukraine.

“With Mr. Zoldans expertise in investor relations and public relations, were better able to spread awareness about the many investment opportunities Ukraine offers, even during this time of war,” UkraineInvest CEO Sergiy Tsivkach said. “Since the Russian invasion, investors have paid more attention to the opportunities in Ukraine than ever before, and being able to share our story around the world has enabled us to attract even more foreign direct investments than we could have otherwise.”

Appointed as an advisor, Mr. Zoldan and Quantum Media Group are working closely with UkraineInvest to increase awareness, media outreach, and planning around economic growth and activities that support the financial revitalization of the Ukrainian economy and the European Union.

About Ari Zoldan

Ari Zoldan is the CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC a Public Relations and Investor Relations company and adjunct professor at Yeshiva University. As an on-air TV personality, Zoldan can be seen regularly on FOX News, CNN and CNBC covering business and technology. He holds press credentials on Capitol Hill and for the United Nations and is a member of The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

About UkraineInvest

UkraineInvest is the Ukrainian government’s investment promotion office created in 2016 to attract foreign direct investment and assist existing investors with expanding their businesses in Ukraine. Since 2020, UkraineInvest has supported the attraction of more than US$1.7 billion in foreign direct investment.

