Samantha Guarino, Regional Sales Lead, SecurityHQ to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Redefining Security Operations with Managed Defense

For further details, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/redefining-security-operations-cle/

About Samantha Guarino

Based in New York, Samantha is responsible for leading Business Development for SecurityHQ in the Americas. Samantha has a successful background of 9+ years in technology sales and sales management, most recently with Gartner. She joined SecurityHQ in 2021 to continue helping clients find solutions to challenges that are impacting their businesses, providing advisory support and prescriptive advice that build long-term, trust-based relationships.

About SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ is a Global Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), that detects, and responds to threats, instantly. With 20 years of experience, we support hundreds of customers across the globe, and hold a 98% customer satisfaction rate. As your security partner, we provide the agility, flexibility, and expertise in response to cyber threats, and accountability for your security strategy. Gain access to an army of analysts that work with you, as an extension of your team, 24/7, 365 days a year. Receive tailored advice and full visibility with our Global Security Operation Centres, ensuring peace of mind. Utilize our award-winning security solutions, knowledge, people, and process capabilities, to accelerate business and reduce risk and overall security costs.

Event Summary:

Managed Defense A unified solution to monitor and respond to threats, 24/7.

Businesses are struggling with skills shortages, as well as issues with compliance, complexity, data privacy problems, cost efficiency problems, scaling security, lack of visibility, and issues with business continuity. The list is endless.

An incident can lead to business risk such as business interruption and downtime, loss of data, breach of intellectual property and reputational damage, among others. It is, therefore, essential that your MSSP fully understands your security needs and provides steadfast and agile support.

Join CEO Feras Tappuni and Samantha Guarino to learn more about SecurityHQs unified Managed Defense solution and the benefits it can bring to your people, processes, and technology!

Register now to learn more about:

Complete visibility across all your security controls in a simple, intuitive and user-friendly package.

Simplified Cyber Security and how it can be used for rapid identification, response, & containment of threats.

How agility, and the power to pivot, can mean the difference between identifying business risks & impacts.

How to uphold accountability with regards to changing requirements, and compliance.

Why purely MSSPs are perfectly situated to provide full visibility of security posture & digital footprint.

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

Contact:

Therese Lumbao

Director, Member Services

The Knowledge Group, LLC

info ( @ ) theknowledgegroup dot org

###