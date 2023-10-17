Hong Kong – 88 nomination forms for District Council Ordinary Election received today (with photos)

88 nomination forms for District Council Ordinary Election received today (with photos) ***************************************************************************************



The nomination period for the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election starts today (October 17) and runs until October 30. A total of 88 nomination forms were received by the Returning Officers for the 18 District Committees constituencies (DCCs) and 44 District Council geographical constituencies (DCGCs) today.

The number of nomination forms received for each District Council today is as follows:



District Council DCCs DCGCs Central and Western District Council 3 3 Eastern District Council 1 4 Kowloon City District Council 0 6 Kwun Tong District Council 0 9 Sham Shui Po District Council 0 1 Southern District Council 0 2 Wan Chai District Council 3 1 Wong Tai Sin District Council 4 8 Yau Tsim Mong District Council 0 5 Islands District Council 0 1 Kwai Tsing District Council 1 3 North District Council 0 0 Sai Kung District Council 0 6 Sha Tin District Council 3 0 Tai Po District Council 8 2 Tsuen Wan District Council 0 5 Tuen Mun District Council 2 3 Yuen Long District Council 2 2 Total 27 61

The Registration and Electoral Office reminds nominees that due to limited space in the Returning Officer’s office, each nominee shall be accompanied by only one companion during submission of the nomination form. Please refer to the “Points to Note for Submission of Nomination Forms” on the election website (www.eac.hk/pdf/distco/2023dce/Points_to_Note_for_Submission_of_Nomination_Forms(Eng).pdf).

Particulars of the nominees received today will be available on the election website (www.elections.gov.hk/dc2023/eng/nomination.html).