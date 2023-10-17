Hong Kong – “Po Leung Kuk 145th Anniversary: Building Charity with Benevolence” exhibition relives collective memory of Hong Kong people (with photos)

“Po Leung Kuk 145th Anniversary: Building Charity with Benevolence” exhibition relives collective memory of Hong Kong people (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



This year marks the 145th anniversary of Po Leung Kuk. The Hong Kong Heritage Museum (HKHM) will launch an exhibition entitled “Po Leung Kuk 145th Anniversary: Building Charity with Benevolence” from tomorrow (October 18). Showcasing some 280 pieces of historical documents, artefacts and old photos from the collections of Po Leung Kuk and museums under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), together with multimedia interactive programmes and videos, this exhibition introduces the relations between the Po Leung Kuk’s history and the development of Hong Kong society vividly and interestingly.



Addressing the opening ceremony today (October 17), the Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Raistlin Lau, said that being one of the oldest local charities run by Chinese in Hong Kong, Po Leung Kuk has benefitted the local community for a long time. The LCSD joined hands with Po Leung Kuk to present this exhibition to retrace with the public the footsteps made by Po Leung Kuk with Hong Kong society for over a century, especially the huge contributions made towards protecting the widowed and the orphaned.



Other officiating guests today included the Chairman of Po Leung Kuk, Mrs Winnie Chan; the First Vice-Chairman of Po Leung Kuk, Mrs Helena Pong; the Third Vice-Chairman of Po Leung Kuk, Miss Jenny Tam; the Chairman of the Museum Advisory Committee, Professor Douglas So; the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mr Vincent Liu; and the Museum Director of the HKHM, Mr Brian Lam.



The words “Po Leung” refer to “baochi anliang” (protection of young and the innocent women), reflecting one of Po Leung Kuk’s most important social functions from the late 19th century – rescuing and protecting destitute women and children. The services of Po Leung Kuk today have reached far beyond the protection of women and children. Along with social and economic development, Po Leung Kuk’s services have been expanded to include vocational training within Po Leung Kuk, founding primary and secondary schools outside Po Leung Kuk, recreation activities, elderly care, and medical services since the 1980s. It carries the collective memory of generations of the city’s inhabitants.



This exhibition begins with the Po Leung Kuk’s residential services – the oldest services offered. Exhibits on aspects of clothing, food, living and travel are on display, illustrating the rejuvenating journey of destitute women and children, from entering and staying in Po Leung Kuk to leaving for adoption, marriage and more. Highlight exhibits include “The Petition”, which is the earliest and most valuable record kept by Po Leung Kuk, detailing the origins of the organisation; an adoption record issued in 1930; a baby walker of the 1950s to 1960s; a photo showing Po Leung Kuk’s last marriage ceremony of its marriage arrangement service in 1971; a Po Leung Kuk Flag Day metal donation box from the 1960s and a brochure of “Gala Spectacular – An Evening To Remember” published in 1985.



A total of 11 multimedia interactive programmes, videos, an augmented reality tour and games have also been specifically designed for the exhibition, including “Timeline of Po Leung Kuk”, “PoLeungTour.com”, “Po Leung School Song Collections” and “Po Leung Mama”. Visitors can learn more about the services and development of Po Leung Kuk in an interactive way.



The exhibition is jointly presented by the LCSD and Po Leung Kuk, and jointly organised by the HKHM and the Po Leung Kuk Museum. It will run from October 18 to February 19, 2024, at the HKHM (1 Man Lam Road, Sha Tin) with free admission. For details of the exhibition, please visit hk.heritage.museum/en/web/hm/exhibitions/data/po_leung_kuk_145.html, or call 2180 8188 for enquiries.