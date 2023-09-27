Hong Kong – Special traffic arrangements during Mid-Autumn Festival

Special traffic arrangements during Mid-Autumn Festival *******************************************************



Police will implement special traffic arrangements in various districts to facilitate the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Tai Hang

——–

The following special traffic arrangements will be implemented from September 28 to 30 to facilitate the holding of Fire Dragon Dance.

I. Road closure

The following roads will be closed daily from 6pm to 11.59pm:

– Lai Yin Lane;

– Lin Fa Kung Street East;

– Lin Fa Kung Street West;

– Lily Street;

– Wun Sha Street;

– Ormsby Street;

– Brown Street;

– Warren Street;

– Jones Street;

– Lai Yin Street;

– School Street;

– King Street;

– Shepherd Street;

– Sun Chun Street;

– Second Lane; and

– Tung Lo Wan Road between King’s Road and Tung Lo Wan Drive.

If necessary, eastbound Tung Lo Wan Road between Lai Yin Lane and Lai Yin Street will be closed daily from 11.59pm to 12.30am of the following day.

II. Traffic diversions

The following traffic diversions will be implemented in connection with the above road closure:

– Traffic along westbound King’s Road cannot turn left to Tung Lo Wan Road; and

– Traffic along eastbound Tung Lo Wan Road must turn left to Tung Lo Wan Drive.

III. Suspension of parking spaces

All metered, motorcycle and disabled parking spaces at the above closed roads will be suspended daily from 4pm to 11.59pm.

Causeway Bay

————

I. Pedestrianisation

From 4pm to 11.59pm on September 28, from 4pm on September 29 to 3am of the following day, and from noon to 11.59pm daily from September 30 to October 2, pedestrianisation will be implemented on the following roads:

– Lockhart Road east of Cannon Street;

– East Point Road; and

– Great George Street west of Paterson Street.

II. Road closure

(a) Depending on crowd and traffic situation, the following roads may be closed from 7pm to 11.59pm daily on September 28 and 30, and October 1 and 2, and from 7pm on September 29 to 3am of the following day:

– Sugar Street;

– Paterson Street between Kingston Street and Great George Street;

– Gloucester Road between Victoria Park Road flyover and Causeway Road, except for vehicles from Tai Hang Road flyover heading to northbound Gloucester Road;

– Westbound Kingston Street between Gloucester Road and Paterson Street;

– Great George Street east of Paterson Street; and

– Hing Fat Street will be closed intermittently, except for franchised buses and green minibuses.

(b) If necessary, the following roads may also be closed:

– Cleveland Street between Gloucester Road and Kingston Road;

– Eastbound Kingston Street between Paterson Street and Gloucester Road; and

– Paterson Street between Kingston Street and Gloucester Road.

III. Traffic diversions

The following traffic diversions will be implemented in connection with the road closure in part II(a):

– Traffic from Victoria Park Road flyover heading for southbound Gloucester Road must turn right to westbound Gloucester Road;

– Traffic along southbound Paterson Street must turn left to eastbound Kingston Street;

– Traffic along Cleveland Street cannot turn right to westbound Kingston Street; and

– Traffic along northbound Gloucester Road and northbound Tai Hang Road flyover cannot turn left to westbound Kingston Street.

IV. Suspension of car parks and parking spaces

– Hing Fat Street Public Car Park, except for disabled parking spaces, will be suspended from 5pm on September 29 to 3am of the following day, and from 7pm to 11.59pm on September 30;

– Access to car parks at Great George Street will be restricted from 7pm to 11.59pm daily on September 28 and 30, and October 1 and 2, and from 7pm on September 29 to 3am of the following day; and

– Disabled parking spaces at northbound Gloucester Road near Sugar Street will be suspended from 7pm to 11.59pm daily on September 28 and 30, and October 1 and 2, and from 7pm on September 29 to 3am of the following day.

V. Learner drivers prohibition

The following roads will be prohibited to all learner drivers from 7pm to 11.59pm daily on September 28 and 30, and October 1 and 2, and from 7pm on September 29 to 3am of the following day:

– Eastbound Leighton Road;

– Tin Lok Lane;

– Tung Lo Wan Road;

– Hing Fat Street;

– Electric Road between Wing Hing Street and Yacht Street;

– Northbound Morrison Hill Road;

– Hennessy Road east of Marsh Road;

– Tin Hau Temple Road between Fortress Hill Road and Causeway Road; and

– Causeway Road.

The Peak

——–

The following traffic arrangements will be implemented from 4pm to 11.59pm daily on September 29 and 30:

– Northbound Peak Road outside Peak Galleria will be closed, traffic heading to southbound Peak Road will be diverted via the slip road next to the car park entrance at the Peak Galleria, except for residents’ vehicles or vehicles with permits;

– Lugard Road, Harlech Road and Mount Austin Road will be closed, except for residents’ vehicles or vehicles with permits; and

– Metered and motorcycle parking spaces on Mount Austin Road outside Victoria Peak Garden will be suspended.

Central

——-

– Tramway Lane outside Lower Peak Tram Station between Garden Road and the office of World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong will be closed daily from noon to 11.59pm daily on September 29 and 30, except for franchised buses; and

– All metered, motorcycle and disabled parking spaces on Tramway Lane will be suspended during the above period.

Aberdeen and Pok Fu Lam

———–

The following special traffic arrangements will be implemented on September 29 to facilitate the holding of Fire Dragon Dance.

(a) Tsung Man Street will be closed from 4pm to 10pm.

(b) Depending on the crowd and traffic condition, the following roads will be intermittently closed from 6pm to 10pm:

– Tung Sing Road;

– Aberdeen Main Road;

– Aberdeen Old Main Street;

– Sai On Street;

– Chengtu Road;

– Wu Pak Street; and

– Nam Ning Street.

(c) Depending on the crowd and traffic condition, the following roads will be intermittently closed from 6pm to 11.30pm:

– Pok Fu Lam Road near Pok Fu Lam Village, except for fast lane;

– Chi Fu Road near Pok Fu Lam Village;

– Chi Fu Road Flyover

– Wah Fu Road; and

– Waterfall Bay Road.

Beach areas

———–

A. Repulse Bay

I. Road closure and traffic diversions

Depending on crowd and traffic conditions, the following traffic arrangements may be implemented on September 29 and 30:

– South Bay Road south of South Bay Paths will be closed if the car parks are full, except for residents’ vehicles and public transports;

– When the car parks on South Bay Road are full, traffic on Beach Road will be diverted to northbound South Bay Road to leave the area, except for residents’ vehicles;

– Traffic along eastbound Repulse Bay Road cannot make a U-turn at its junction with South Bay Road; and

– Vehicles will be banned from waiting along Repulse Bay Road outside the car park if it is full.

II. Suspension of parking spaces

The following parking spaces will be suspended from 4pm on September 29 to 6am of the following day:

– All metered and motorcycle parking spaces on Island Road, except disabled parking spaces; and

– All metered and motorcycle parking spaces on Beach Road.

B. Shek O

Sixteen parking spaces at Shek O Beach Public Car Park will be suspended from noon on September 29 to 7pm of the following day.

Depending on crowd and traffic conditions, the following road closure may be implemented from September 29 to 30, except for public transport services and residents’ vehicles:

– Shek O Headland Road; and

– The access roads to the carparks in Shek O and Big Wave Bay will be closed when the carparks are full.

Tuen Mun

——–

The following roads will be intermittently closed from 5pm to 5am of the following day daily from September 29 to October 2:

– Golden Beach Path;

– The unnamed access road leading to the public car park at Cafeteria Old Beach;

– Tsing Yan Street between Castle Peak Road and the entrance of the public car park at Kadoorie Beach; and

– The unnamed access road leading to the public car park at Butterfly Beach.

Tsuen Wan

———

Tai Mo Shan Road and east of its junction with Route Twisk will be closed from 5pm to 3am of the following day daily on September 29 and 30, except for residents’ vehicles.

The car park of Tai Mo Shan Country Park will be suspended from 5pm to 3am of the following day daily on September 29 and 30.

Ma On Shan

———

The following roads will be closed from 4.30pm to 3am of the following day daily on September 29 and 30, except for residents’ vehicles:

– Ma On Shan Tsuen Road south of the turnaround;

– Yiu Sha Road north of its junction with Wu Kai Sha Road roundabout; and

– Yiu Sha Road from its junction with the unnamed road towards To Tau Wan Village.

Actual implementation of the traffic arrangements will be made depending on traffic and crowd conditions in the areas. Motorists are advised to exercise tolerance and patience and take heed of instructions of the Police on site.