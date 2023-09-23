Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects large-scale suspected duty-not-paid manufactured tobacco smuggling case with seizure worth about $16 million (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs detects large-scale suspected duty-not-paid manufactured tobacco smuggling case with seizure worth about $16 million (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs today (September 23) detected a large-scale duty-not-paid manufactured tobacco smuggling case at the Lok Ma Chau Control Point and seized about 3 100 kilograms of suspected duty-not-paid manufactured tobacco with an estimated market value of about $16 million and a duty potential of about $9.5 million.

Through risk assessment, Customs selected for inspection an incoming lorry which was declared as carrying staplers early this morning. Upon inspection, Customs officers found the batch of suspected duty-not-paid manufactured tobacco inside 116 carton boxes mix-loaded with other goods on board the lorry. A 56-year-old male lorry driver was subsequently arrested and the lorry was detained.

Customs believes that the batch of suspected duty-not-paid manufactured tobacco would be transshipped overseas. An investigation is ongoing. The likelihood of further arrests is not ruled out.

Smuggling is a serious offence. Under the Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years.

Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, anyone involved in dealing with, possession of, selling or buying illicit cigarettes commits an offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $1 million and imprisonment for two years.

​

Members of the public may report any suspected illicit cigarette activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002/).