Vishesh Films has actually revealed the conclusion of the primary photography of Awarapan 2the follow up to the 2007 movie AwarapanThe movie, directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, was shot throughout Rajasthan and South East Asia and is set up for an around the world theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt cover Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi goes back to the function of Shivam, a character he initially represented almost twenty years back. Disha Patani signs up with Vishesh Films for the very first time in this production.

The movie script has actually been composed by Bilal Siddiqui. The movie is produced under the Vishesh Films banner, with Vishesh Bhatt at the helm of the production.

Awarapan 2 is directed by Nitin Kakkar, composed by Bilal Siddiqui, and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films. The movie stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani and releases in movie theaters worldwide on August 14, 2026.

The very first movie, Awarapanlikewise starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shaad Randhawa and Purab Kohli. It was directed by Mohit Suri.

Check out: Awarapan 2 stimulates supplier craze; Dharma, Zee Studios, AA Films and others satisfy Mukesh Bhatt for theatrical rights

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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