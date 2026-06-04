Salman Khan legal notification row: Producer Amit Jani tears observe on electronic camera, declares risks over Kala Hiran

Simply days after reports emerged that Salman Khan and his legal group had actually sent out a legal notification to manufacturer Amit Jani over the upcoming movie Kala Hiranthe matter has actually taken a remarkable turn. Jani has actually now launched a video in which he tears the notification apart on video camera while reacting to the debate.

Salman Khan legal notification row: Producer Amit Jani tears see on electronic camera, declares hazards over Kala Hiran

In his declaration on video, he stated, “Everyone is asking me, the media individuals, pals, associates, that what response do you need to Salman Khan’s notification that has come out? This notification, what response should I provide to this? From the last 36 hours, the fan following of his from Dongri, Dharavi, Jogeshwari– the Muslim young boys, the fan following, the toolkit, has actually provided countless messages, of killing, of beheading, of pertaining to Mumbai, and one message through his toolkit, whether it is genuine or phony, I do not understand, has actually been sent out in the name of D Company. D Company will not spare us. Whose response should I provide? Should I offer the response to the countless abuses and risks that have been offered by Salman Khan’s toolkit? Should I provide the response to the notification? Your notification? this is my response to your notification.”

He then continued to tear the notification in front of the cam. In the very same video, Jani continued his remarks and challenged those presumably releasing hazards. He even more said, “Now, as far as your hazards are worried, then the toolkits that threaten you, the gangs that threaten you, the ill-mannered, disgusting fans of yours, and the Shabri jerks that are maturing in your Dharavi, or the so-called fans of yours who reside in Jogeshwari and Dongri, and the message that is originating from D Company, that they will complete your household, notification, your response has actually been offered. Now, we will see D Company.” He likewise challenged individuals providing hazards to send out “whoever they desire.”

Shocking ⚠ #KalaHiran manufacturer rips up #SalmanKhan’s legal notification and problems a direct obstacle: “Consider it answered. Send whoever you want.” pic.twitter.com/UxXXXrcP0j — GAURAV (@Gaurav_HRX) June 4, 2026

According to earlier reports, Salman Khan’s legal group challenged advertising product for Kala Hiran since it mentioned that the movie was based upon real occasions. The group supposedly thought that the job was being placed in such a way that might lead audiences to presume it was influenced by Salman Khan’s life and his association with the blackbuck case.

Currently, there has actually been no fresh public declaration from Salman Khan or his legal agents concerning Jani’s most current video and accusations. The debate continues to unfold online, with the clip bring in prevalent responses from both advocates and critics.

Check out: Salman Khan presumably sends out legal notification over Kala Hiran poster? Manufacturer Amit Jani shares explosive claim on social networks

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