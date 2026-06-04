Akshay Kumar offers 2 Oberoi Sky City apartment or condos in Mumbai for Rs 7.1 crores: Report

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has actually offered 2 property systems in Mumbai’s Oberoi Sky City task in Borivali East for a combined worth of Rs 7.1 crores, according to residential or commercial property registration files accessed by CRE Matrix.

Akshay Kumar offers 2 Oberoi Sky City homes in Mumbai for Rs 7.1 crores: Report

The deals were signed up on June 2, 2026, and included the sale of 2 houses that the star had actually initially acquired almost 9 years back. The current offers show the ongoing gratitude of property realty in the suburban area and mark another addition to Kumar’s growing list of residential or commercial property deals in the last few years.

According to the files, the bigger apartment or condo has a carpet location of 1,101 square feet and was cost Rs 5.75 crores. The deal drew in a stamp responsibility payment of Rs 28.75 lakhs. The home likewise consists of 2 designated automobile parking areas.

The 2nd system, situated on the very same flooring, determines 252 square feet and was cost Ra 1.35 crore. The purchaser paid a stamp task of Rs 6.75 lakhs, and the offer consists of one vehicle parking area.

Both homes were bought by Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal through different deals signed up on June 2.

Home records reveal that Akshay Kumar had actually gotten the homes from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. The bigger system was bought for Rs 3 crores, while the smaller sized apartment or condo was purchased for Rs 67.55 lakhs. The most recent sale shows considerable gratitude in worth throughout the years.

According to reports, neither Akshay Kumar nor the purchaser might be grabbed remark concerning the deals.

Beyond his effective movie profession, the star has actually developed a credibility for making tactical financial investments in realty. His current deals highlight the strong need for premium houses in Mumbai’s western suburban areas and the substantial worth gratitude experienced in the market over the previous years.

On the expert front, Akshay Kumar is presently preparing for the release of Invite To The Jungle.

Check Out: Akshay Kumar pens birthday note for good friend Ahmed Khan ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release: “Nobody else who might’ve pulled off the insanity”

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