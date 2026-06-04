JioHotstar Is Amping Up Its AI Content Slate

The streaming giant has actually opened more than 75 functions for a brand-new internal AI production department, even as critics continue to question the imaginative and ethical ramifications of AI-driven storytelling.

Streaming platform JioHotstar is increase its AI aspirations with a growing pipeline of jobs that will be composed, animated, voiced and modified utilizing expert system. The relocation follows the success of its AI-generated Mahabharat series, which has actually triggered JioStar– the joint endeavor in between Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. and Walt Disney Co.– to make AI a main part of its material method.

According to several reports, the streaming platform has actually now opened employing for more than 75 functions as it develops a devoted internal AI production department. The listings vary from AI engineers to positions for titles like “Visionscaper,” “Soundscaper”, and “Creator Facilitator.”

JioStar validated this as a wider effort to scale up their AI-generated programs, with a television program entitled Makaraj, a function movie on the monkey god Hanumanand a number of micro-dramas likewise in the works. According to reports, the platform sees expert system as a method to speed up production timelines, lower expenses and make content offered throughout several languages more effectively.

This advancement comes amidst a broader push for AI throughout India’s show business. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur just recently revealed Warlorda sci-fi series being established with Mumbai-based Studio Blo and developed totally utilizing AI tools. At the very same time, production home Abundantia Entertainment has actually partnered with AI video business InVideo to release an AI-driven movie production studio. The Ajay Devgn-backed Lens Vault Studios is likewise utilizing generative AI throughout the pre-production phase for principle art, world-building and character style.

The growing interest around AI-powered filmmaking has actually been matched by a similarly singing reaction.

While JioHotstar’s Mahabharat series, based upon the Hindu legendary, discovered an audience, it likewise drew in criticism from audiences who explained its visual disparities and questioned the innovative worth of AI-generated storytelling, even comparing it to “AI slop”. The reaction mirrors larger issues within the show business, where filmmakers and artists have actually questioned whether AI’s guarantee of effectiveness comes at the expenditure of creativity, workmanship and tasks. In 2015, Eros triggered a significant debate when its manufacturers re-released the 2013 movie Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered “delighted ending,” which the movie’s lead star Dhanush slammed, stating it had actually “removed the movie of its really soul.” Most just recently, acclaimed director Martin Scorsese likewise drew criticism for depending on AI to storyboard his upcoming movie.