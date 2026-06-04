Céline Dion Remembers ‘Kind Spirit’ of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Collaborator Peabo Bryson

“He will stay for me constantly as a genuine sign of the pleasure that music has actually given my life,” Dion shared about the veteran vocalist, who died today at the age of 75

Céline Dion will constantly see her “Beauty and the Beast” partner Peabo Bryson as “a genuine sign of the delight that music has actually given my life,” she shared in a homage to the veteran vocalist, who died today at the age of 75.

“I’m sad to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today,” Dion composed on an Instagram Story post. “His amazing voice and his kind spirit embodied the appeal of tune and efficiency. He was so fantastic and generous to me all those years earlier, when we taped Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfy, as I was simply finding out to sing in English.”

Dion and Bryson taped “Beauty and the Beast” in 1991. 2 years later on, the soundtrack timeless won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals. It likewise made elections for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

“When ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was provided to Peabo Bryson and myself, for a motion picture that will come out,Charm and the Beast,I was astonished that I was thought about to sing with Peabo Bryson that I understood which I actually delighted in and liked, and it ended up being an extremely big success,” Dion stated in a video shared previously this year. “Peabo Bryson and myself are really fortunate that we belong to this.”

Bryson passed away following a stroke and “transitioned quietly at 5:00 p.m. ET on the night of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, surrounded by the love of his household and those closest to him,” his household shared.

“He will stay for me constantly as a genuine sign of the pleasure that music has actually given my life. His voice and his skill will be missed out on,” Dion stated. “My heart is with your household, and might you rest in peace, Peabo.”

From Wanderer United States.