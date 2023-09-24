Autumn Acoustics Music Festival Features Live Music Among the Trees

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Riveredge Nature Center will host the Autumn Acoustics Music Festival, presented by Lannon Stone. From 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, concert-goers will sway to the sounds of indie rock, folk, blues, and singer-songwriter tunes just as the leaves begin to turn color. This family-friendly celebration of fall includes food trucks, interactive art experiences for kids, tables from local art vendors, concessions, and a beer and wine bar. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen across the landscape surrounding the stages.

The festival lineup features headliner Trapper Schoepp, recently named by Milwaukee Magazine as the best local musician in the Milwaukee area. Other main stage acts include acclaimed local artists Ben Mulwana, The Stephen Hull Experience, and Long Mama. Intimate singer-songwriter sets will play at the Sugarbush House stage, with music from Bear in the Forest, Shell Bells, and BJ Fisher.

Riveredge Nature Center’s staff are excited for this event, which is in its second year running. “I can’t imagine a better way to be immersed in the beautiful Wisconsin fall,” says Marketing & Communications Specialist Amy Casey, “You have some of the best bands in the region playing against a gorgeous backdrop of forests, prairies, and ponds. Kids are playing and making art, adults are enjoying refreshments and good company. It’s just kind of magical.”

Tickets are available online now on Riveredge Nature Center’s website, priced at $30.00 for adults, $15.00 for children 5-12. Children 4 and under attend free. All proceeds from the event benefit Riveredge’s work in education, conservation, and community engagement.

About Riveredge Nature Center:

Established in 1968, Riveredge Nature Center is proud to be one of Wisconsin’s oldest independent nature centers. Riveredge annually engages 40,000+ people on over 485 acres of natural sanctuary in Ozaukee County and throughout the Greater Milwaukee Area in education, conservation, recreation, wellness, and community building programs. Riveredge uses the powerful combination of nature and relationships to help individuals better connect with the natural world, each other, and the greater community. Key programs and initiatives include outdoor adventure programs, environmental education, summer camps, sturgeon rehabilitation, and bird banding and monitoring.