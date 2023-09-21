Frank Plays It All! Cape Cod’s Frank-FM Radio Station Revamps Its Format

Frank-FM, a popular Cape Cod, MA radio station, announced a change in programming format to reach a wider audience and offer a new listening experience to Cape Cod listeners.

Steve McVie, Program Director for Coxswain Media, explains: “’Frank plays it all’ means exactly that. We’re mixing music from every kind of genre, from every decade. It’s like having a playlist with a thousand of your favorite songs all in one spot. We’re ditching the old playbook and playing hits from the 1960s all the way up to today. That means you’ll hear everything from rock and country to R&B, hip hop and pop. You’ll hear all those songs that bring back fond memories.”

“Our aim is to create a Frank-FM that suits today’s radio listeners. We want to surprise you with a playlist that you can’t find on Spotify, Apple Music, or satellite radio. We’re proudly local, and we’re here to serve you with a wide range of media services,” adds Steve Chesare, CEO of Coxswain Media.

The diverse playlist aims to reach listeners of all ages, from Baby Boomers to Gen Z and everyone in between. Frank-FM is operated by Coxswain Media, a locally owned and operated media company.

“In a world where musical tastes are all over the map, Frank-FM is your go-to station for a mix that suits everyone. Celebrate the best of the past, present, and future in music, all on Frank-FM!” exclaims McVie.

Frank FM broadcasts to the mid and lower Cape on 93.5 and to the upper Cape at 94.7.

For more information, please visit FrankPlaysItAll.com or contact:

Contact: Steve McVie, Director of Programming

SteveMcVie@CapeCodRadio.com

508-778-6000 ext. 321

FrankPlaysItAll.com