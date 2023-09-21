From Sports to Spooky Season, Check Out Dueling Axes, Inside of AREA15, to Spend “Axe-Cellent” Fall Time Activities in Las Vegas

Say goodbye to Summer and hello to Fall. Dueling Axes Las Vegas is prepping for Autumn activities now that Football is back in full swing, Hockey season is coming up, and the holidays are just around the corner. Recently titled by Manage HR Magazine, Dueling Axes was acknowledged as a 2023 Top 10 Team Building Service Providers and awarded the “Editor’s Choice” designation. In addition to awarded recognition, last year Dueling Axes was titled as “Silver Best Family Fun Center” by Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best of Las Vegas awards. This year, Dueling Axes is nominated for the same subcategory along with many others in which loyal customers and satisfied newcomers can show their support by voting at www.votebolv.com/duelingaxes until September 21.

See below what events and offers guests can expect at Dueling Axes:

Monthly Drink Specials

Dueling Axes keeps it “axe-citing” with ever-changing monthly drink specials. For the month of September, guests can enjoy a “Fast Eddy” cocktail made with Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Dress the Drink Raspberry Pomegranate Syrup and Iced Tea. Guests can also opt for their shot special with a “Safety Waiver” shot made with Kinky Red, Pink Whitney, Peach Schnapps and Sweet & Sour. All Dueling Axes cocktails can be upgraded to their souvenir Dueling Axes rocks glasses that guests can keep. Ask the server for more details.

In addition to drink specials, Dueling Axes Las Vegas is celebrating Munich’s Oktoberfest by offering Samual Adams OctoberFest throughout September and October.

Football and Hockey Specials

Complete with a full-service bar, lounge area and 75″ TVs, sports fans are encouraged to stay after their axe throwing reservation or are welcome to walk in and hang out to watch their favorite teams play during Football and the upcoming Hockey season. Dueling Axes will be offering draught beer specials, $10 select cocktail specials, beer bucket specials and prize raffles during Monday Night Football. Visit www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com/gameday-drink-specials for more information on sports specials.

Fall Axe Throwing Beer League

Get ready and get set to throw for Dueling Axes’ Fall League, starting on Tuesday, October 17. All league members receive exclusive discounts on select draft beers in addition to a 20% off axe throwing discount for reservations made between Monday through Thursday throughout the duration of the season. This season’s league will be on Tuesday nights from 7 – 9 p.m. in traditional league-style format. More information and sign ups can be found at www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com/league-sign-up.

Halloween

Celebrate spooky festivities with family friendly axe throwing and trick or treating on Nevada Day, Friday, October 27, as kids are encouraged to come dressed up in their costumes and throw foam axes while receiving an assortment of candy. The weekend leading up to Halloween (Friday, October 27 – Sunday, October 29), Dueling Axes will be offering a special “Blood Bag” cocktail in which guests can enjoy in true Halloween spirit.

Holiday Parties

Thinking of a unique Friendsgiving get-together or Christmas party activity? Get holiday planning covered by securing the Dueling Axes venue ASAP. Dueling Axes is the perfect location for family, friends or corporate/work Christmas parties as they can accommodate up to 216 guests with a full facility reservation, or up to 25 throwers in their VIP section. The VIP room includes four private throwing lanes, direct access to their full-service bar and your party’s own dedicated server. Dueling Axes also allows outside food from any AREA15 food vendor. Your party can order ahead of time or order during your reservation.

Weekly Events

The axe throwing fun doesn’t stop there as Dueling Axes has special offers available every day of the week. See below what daily specials are offered:

All Day, Every Day | Experience Pass Holders Benefit:

All AREA15 Experience Pass Holders can receive 30% off a one hour axe throwing reservation plus receive one free beverage during your reservation when you show your pass. Benefit applies per Pass Holder, select beverage menu provided.

Monday | Industry Night:

Receive 25% off small and large group pricing on axe throwing by showing a local I.D.

Wednesday | Ladies Night:

Group reservations of four or more ladies can receive 30% off axe throwing as well as half off select martinis (Cosmopolitan, Lemon Drop and Apple).

Thursday | Throwback Thursday:

Jam out to tunes from the 80s – 2000s and sip on PBR beer bucket specials.

Friday – Sunday | Cosmic Axes:

Enjoy all-day cosmic axe throwing complete with reactive targets and axes, blacklight lanes, specialty cosmic cocktails, bottle service and a live DJ performance (available only on Friday and Saturday nights).

Dueling Axes is the ultimate hot spot when it comes to sports entertainment, large party inquiries (birthdays, bachelor(ette) parties, corporate parties, holiday parties, etc.) and more.

Walk-ins are always welcome upon axe throwing availability or to just grab a drink at their bar but guests can also reserve a spot online at www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com/reservation-request.

For more information on Dueling Axes Las Vegas, visit www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com.

About Dueling Axes at AREA15

Originated from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany, and now Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation’s premiere indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let’s face it, you’ve thought of what it would be like to throw an axe – now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. The Las Vegas branch is located inside AREA15, bringing Columbus’ premier axe-throwing venue to visitors and locals alike in Sin City. Visit their website for more information.