Discover the Perfect Pair of Flavorful Dishes and Authentic Tequila with a “Cierto Tequila Dinner” at Basilico

After a successful Wine Dinner with Trinchero Family Estates in August, Basilico continues their journey to educate and entertain through specialty themed dinners that features multiple courses of delectable dishes and a highlighted alcohol. Expand your knowledge of natural tequila, sponsored by Cierto, and indulge in specialty dishes at Basilico’s upcoming Cierto Tequila Dinner on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7 p.m.

For $175 per person, each guest can expect to enjoy a special 4-course meal, each consisting of two dishes, by Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo that isn’t offered on Basilico’s a la carte menu, making this Tequila Dinner a special and unique dining experience. Along with the dishes will include different types of Tequila from Cierto and cocktails created by Bar-Kada Hospitality.

Limited space is available for this event and reservations are required. A $50 non-refundable deposit per person is also required in order to secure a reservation. Email and phone number is required to collect the deposit. Reservation inquiries can be made by calling the restaurant at (702) 534-7716. Basilico is open Tuesday – Sunday from 4 – 9 p.m.

