HKTDC’s ‘Hong Kong Tech Pavilion’ at Paris VivaTech 2026 to showcase 24 Hong Kong startups to connect global investment opportunities

HONG KONG, Jun 7, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host a “Hong Kong Tech Pavilion” at Viva Technology (VivaTech) 2026, Europe’s premier annual startup and technology summit in Paris, from next Wednesday, 17 to Saturday, 20 June. In collaboration with our strategic partner, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, the Pavilion will bring together 24 Hong Kong startups to showcase innovations in artificial intelligence and robotics, health technology, and sustainability and climate technology. A series of thematic seminars, startup pitching sessions, and networking receptions will also be held to facilitate exchanges between global investors, buyers, and Hong Kong startups, fostering international collaboration. Several key partners, including Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong Productivity Council, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Cyberport, support the initiative.

HKTDC’s Chris Lo, Regional Director, Europe, Central Asia & Israel, stated: “Hong Kong is actively developing into an international innovation and technology hub. As one of the key enablers, the HKTDC supports enterprises in going global by curating overseas platforms and facilitating cross-regional exchanges. Building on last year’s success, we are further expanding the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech this year to deepen connections among startups, tech leaders, large corporations, and investors, fostering innovative collaborations and business matchmaking, assisting innovation and technology enterprises in exploring overseas markets, and showcasing to Europe Hong Kong’s unique advantages as an international innovation hub.”

During the exhibition, the HKTDC will organise a series of events, including thematic seminars, startup pitching sessions, and networking activities, to explore future development trends for Hong Kong startups and global collaboration opportunities.

Shirley Yung, Special Representative for Hong Kong Economic & Trade Affairs to the European Union, will attend and deliver a keynote speech at the thematic seminar and networking reception titled “Building Resilient Tech Ecosystems: Powering the Next Wave of International Tech Leadership from Hong Kong” on 19 June. The seminar will feature three main segments: “Launching from Hong Kong: The Innovation Infrastructure Powering Start-up Breakthrough”, where Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and startups will share local success stories; “Engineering for Success: How Hong Kong’s Innovation Landscape Helps Tech Companies Achieve Market Fit‘”, featuring Hong Kong Productivity Council and enterprise representatives exploring market matchmaking; and a concluding panel discussion inviting representatives from academia, incubators and technology institutions to examine how talent and infrastructure drive Hong Kong’s technological development and international collaboration.

Helping Hong Kong startups pitch to global investors

Participating startups at VivaTech’s Hong Kong Tech Pavilion will showcase their innovative solutions and products to investors from around the world. Three thematic pitching sessions will be held over the first three days:

17 June (afternoon) : Robotics and Microelectronics theme, featuring seven enterprises showcasing their innovative achievements including Bacbudy Limited, which develops intelligent wearable and robotic assistive devices for the lower back, and Cybercrystal Technology Co., which researches next-generation robotic optical tactile skin.

: Robotics and Microelectronics theme, featuring seven enterprises showcasing their innovative achievements including Bacbudy Limited, which develops intelligent wearable and robotic assistive devices for the lower back, and Cybercrystal Technology Co., which researches next-generation robotic optical tactile skin. 18 June (morning) : Artificial Intelligence and Health Technology theme, featuring eight enterprises presenting breakthrough innovations in AI and health technology including Eieling Technology, which develops portable chronic liver disease medical diagnostics and AI applications, and Point Fit Technology, which develops wearable health monitoring and intelligent sports solutions.

: Artificial Intelligence and Health Technology theme, featuring eight enterprises presenting breakthrough innovations in AI and health technology including Eieling Technology, which develops portable chronic liver disease medical diagnostics and AI applications, and Point Fit Technology, which develops wearable health monitoring and intelligent sports solutions. 19 June (noon): Sustainability and Climate Technology theme, featuring seven enterprises including Albacastor Technology, which develops eco-friendly industrial oil-removal and deodorising ventilation systems, and Green Vigor, which develops energy recovery and green power generation technologies.

Additional events include: On the first day (17 June), the thematic seminar “Europe to Hong Kong: Building a Startup Between Two Ecosystems” will be moderated by Christopher Lai, Director, France, Spain & Portugal of HKTDC, inviting French entrepreneurs to share their experiences in business expansion across Europe and Hong Kong, analysing the differences between the two ecosystems, and exploring how to leverage Hong Kong as a platform for entering the Asian market and securing funding.

On the exhibition’s second day (18 June), Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation will host the “HKSTP Global Mixer: Inside Hong Kong’s Startup Acceleration Playbook“, exploring how Hong Kong connects with the global innovation and technology ecosystem and its advantages in talent and investment. In the same afternoon, Hong Kong Polytechnic University will host the “Breaking Barriers with Autonomous Systems: Transforming Industries with AI Innovation”, showcasing Hong Kong’s unique position in harnessing the power of AI and its world-class academia to develop a globally leading innovation hub. That evening, the “Hong Kong Tech Night: Where Innovation Meets Opportunity” networking event will bring together the innovation and technology communities of Hong Kong and France, fostering collaboration between both sides in talent, funding, and market expansion.

The VivaTech 2026 Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is located at Booth 1C11, Hall 7.1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The 10th edition of VivaTech is expected to attract more than 180,000 visitors, 14,000 global startups, and 3,600 investors, bringing together industry leaders from around the world to become a key focal point of the international innovation and technology ecosystem.

VivaTech Hong Kong Tech Pavilion is an Economic and Trade Express flagship event, which helps Hong Kong SMEs and startups explore overseas market opportunities while attracting more companies to invest and establish operations in Hong Kong.

List of 24 Start-ups at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion:

Category Company Name 1. Sustainable & Climate Technology Albacastor Technology Limited 2. AIGreen Limited 3. Asgard Group Limited 4. Formwork IO 5. Green Vigor Limited 6. Laputa Eco-Construction Material Company Limited 7. LeafIoT Technology Limited 8. Plasticvore Chain Ltd 9. AI and Software Solutions Cogniser Infotech Ltd 10. D-Engraver Limited 11. Midas Analytics Limited 12. OxGen Holdings Limited 13. Pantheon Lab Limited 14. SagaDigits Limited 15. Robotics and Microelectronics Technology Anlaseo Technology Limited 16. Bacbudy Limited 17. Cybercrystal Technology Co., Limited 18. Harmony SkyTech Limited 19. Oriental Materials Hong Kong Limited 20. Robocore Technology Limited 21. Health Technology Eieling Technology Limited 22. Hong Kong Bionic Beet Robotics Limited 23. Point Fit Technology Limited 24. University The Hong Kong Polytechnic University



Photo download: https://bit.ly/3RxuMDZ

The HKTDC will host the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion at VivaTech 2026. The picture shows last year’s pavilion. During VivaTech, the HKTDC will host a series of exciting events including thematic seminars, startup pitching sessions, and networking receptions, and will arrange business matchmaking with representatives from various enterprises and organisations to assist startups in exploring the European market.



Websites: https://vivatech.com/exhibitors/hktdc-hong-kong-trade-development-council

Media enquiries

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About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.



Topic: Press release summary