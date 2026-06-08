iHerb Expands Consumer Benefits Across Asia with 618 Shopping Festival

IRVINE, CA, June 7, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – iHerb, a global e‑commerce platform specializing in health and wellness products, has officially launched its 2026 “618 Peak Shopping Festival.” As a brand with a 29‑year heritage, this initiative brings a range of promotional offers and localized services to customers in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing accessibility and customer experience across international markets.

Founded in 1996, iHerb has expanded its operations to 185 countries and regions and now serves more than 11 million active users worldwide. Through its direct sourcing model and global fulfillment network, the company has focused on providing consumers with access to a broad range of international health, wellness, beauty, and personal care products.

Unlike traditional cross-border retail models that often involve multiple intermediaries, iHerb purchases products directly from manufacturers and distributes them through its own warehouse network. The company stated that this approach helps improve supply chain transparency and product traceability while streamlining international delivery.

As part of the 618 campaign, iHerb highlighted a selection of products from popular categories frequently purchased by consumers, including dietary supplements, personal care products, sports nutrition items, and beauty products.

Among the featured products are:

California Gold Nutrition LactoBif(R) 30 Billion Probiotics (CGN00965), a probiotic supplement packaged in individually sealed blister packs for convenient storage and transportation.

Doctor’s Best High Absorption Magnesium (DRB00087), a magnesium supplement formulated using Albion(R) TRAACS(R) chelation technology.

Nature’s Way Alive! Hair, Skin and Nails Gummies (NWY11534), a strawberry-flavored gummy supplement containing vitamins, collagen, and other nutritional ingredients.

Metagenics OmegaGenics(R) Fish Oil EPA-DHA (MTG93873), a fish oil supplement containing EPA, DHA, and omega-3 fatty acids.

ProHealth Longevity NMN Pro 1000 (PHV77904), an NMN supplement designed for adult consumers interested in wellness-focused nutritional products.

The company noted that these products represent some of the diverse categories available on the platform, which currently offers nearly 3,000 brands and more than 50,000 products globally.

To commemorate its 29th anniversary and the 618 Shopping Festival, iHerb announced several promotional initiatives for customers in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia:

New customers can use the code WELCOME7 to receive a first-order discount.

From June 11 to June 20, customers can use 618SALE26 for sitewide promotional savings.

Additional regional promotions are available through the end of June using code 6HK75, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Customers in Hong Kong may qualify for free shipping on eligible orders and access local express delivery options.

In addition to promotional activities, iHerb continues to expand localized services across Asian markets. Customers can shop through the company’s website and mobile application, with support for local currencies and multiple payment methods, including credit cards and digital wallets.

As iHerb marks its 29th anniversary, the company stated that it will continue investing in supply chain infrastructure, customer service, and regional fulfillment capabilities to support consumers seeking access to international health and wellness products.

Company: iHerb, LLC

Contact Person: Kelly Chai

Email: china.sm@iherb.com

Website: iherb.com

Telephone: (1) 951 6163600



Topic: Press release summary