United States Eyes to Buy Indian Ocean’s Chagos Islands to Protect Base as ‘Regional Security Platform’ and Bypass UK Deal

White House Mulls Direct Purchase of Chagos Islands to Save Military Base|Image: X

The White House is assessing a proposition to purchase the Chagos Islands straight from Mauritius. According to a report by The Telegraph, this prospective relocation might interfere with the United Kingdom’s present strategies to turn over sovereignty of the tactically important area.

United States authorities have actually prepared choices to bypass Britain totally, enabling Washington to work out direct control over Diego Garcia, a crucial UK-US military base situated in the Indian Ocean. The proposition is supposedly detailed in an internal policy paper prepared by Donald Trump administration authorities, which describes options to the contract presently pursued by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s federal government.

Strategic Security Concerns Over Diego Garcia

The Telegraph reports that United States authorities are deeply distressed about the future of Diego Garcia. The island hosts a vital military center utilized for long-range operations throughout West Asia. While the White House has actually preserved “in regular discussions” with Downing Street to protect the base’s long-lasting future, a direct United States purchase has actually now become a possible course.

Attending to the circumstance, a United States authorities mentioned that Washington and London were collaborating “to protect the practicality of Diego Garcia as a local security platform.”

The UK had actually formerly accepted move sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius under an offer that permitted Britain to keep a long-lasting lease over Diego Garcia. The United States has actually raised sharp objections due to viewed security threats, especially offered Mauritius’ close diplomatic ties with China and Iran. Senior American authorities fear that moving sovereignty might expose the extremely delicate base to increased monitoring hazards. Diego Garcia stays a main American military center in the Indian Ocean, essential for long-range bomber objectives and intelligence operations.

Internal United States Proposals and Political Pushback

The proposition to buy the islands is among numerous alternatives described in the United States policy paper, though sources note it is not the leading strategy at this phase. Any prospective acquisition would still need close coordination with Britain, followed by direct settlements with Mauritius.

The principle has actually currently flowed within United States treasury circles and reached senior levels of the Trump administration. Donald Trump has actually formerly been extremely crucial of the UK-Mauritius plan, apparently calling it an act of “fantastic stupidity” and cautioning that Britain was given up tactical control of the area.

The Stalled UK-Mauritius Agreement

While the UK prepared to move the islands while renting back Diego Garcia for years, the whole offer has actually stalled under extreme United States opposition. Downing Street has actually formerly specified that it would just progress with the transfer if Washington completely consented to the plan, making United States approval the choosing consider the result.