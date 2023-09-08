Nuvem Expands Executive Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

Nuvem, the leader in delivering integrated pharmacy programs for healthcare providers, announces multiple additions to its executive leadership team to support the company’s next phase of growth. Key hires include: Jozef Jamrich as Chief Product Officer, Kelly Broder as General Counsel and EVP of Compliance, Betty Ngo as EVP and General Manager of Technology Operations, and Suzanne Hansen as EVP and General Manager of Pharmacy Services.

Matt Umscheid, CEO at Nuvem, said, “We have assembled a world class leadership team to drive the next phase of growth and to continue providing significant value to our clients by delivering high-performing pharmacy programs that integrate with clinical care. Our newly expanded team brings deep industry expertise, a track record of scaling organizations to exceed client needs, and capabilities that are second to none in our space.” Colleen DiClaudio, Founder of Nuvem, added, “This next generation of leaders brings many new dimensions to Nuvem that build on our strengths. I am excited to embark on this next stage together.”

Jozef Jamrich joins as Chief Product Officer. Mr. Jamrich most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer for the Park City Group / ReposiTrak. Mr. Jamrich designed, architected, and developed a platform and marketplace that grew from concept to a business serving 30,000 business customers from 100 countries with 60,000 retail locations supporting over $3B in annual transactions. Mr. Jamrich also held technology and product leadership roles with NAY a.s. based in Bratislava Slovakia, and Prescient Applied Intelligence based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Mr. Jamrich has held responsibilities in executive leadership, product strategy, customer-driven insight, product development, and performance monitoring prior to joining Nuvem.

Kelly Broder joins as General Counsel and EVP of Compliance. Ms. Broder was most recently Chief Legal Officer at ConnectiveRX. While there she also served as General Counsel and Chief Privacy and Compliance Officer. Prior to ConnectiveRX, Ms. Broder served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Associate General Counsel at Surescripts. Ms. Broder has also worked as a healthcare attorney at McDermott Will & Emery and Husch Blackwell. Ms. Broder brings extensive experience with healthcare legal and compliance matters as well as expertise with high-growth companies and M&A.

Betty Ngo joins as EVP and General Manager of Technology Operations, with responsibility for leading Nuvem’s 340B Technologies and Program Integrity business lines. Ms. Ngo is a highly accomplished operations, product, and strategy executive with 20 years of experience delivering technology products and services to safety net healthcare providers. Ms. Ngo joins from Prescryptive Health where she led product strategy. Prior to Prescryptive, Ms. Ngo held senior operations roles at BAYADA Medication Management, a regional pharmacy chain, MedImpact, and SunRx. Ms. Ngo brings a strong track record of leading businesses through transformative growth.

Suzanne Hansen joins as EVP and General Manager of Pharmacy Services. Ms. Hansen joins with 25+ years of experience leading complex retail and specialty pharmacy/healthcare operations in domestic and international markets. Ms. Hansen ran pharmacy services operations for Maxor National Pharmacy Services Company and is a licensed pharmacist with a deep knowledge of building pharmacy operations from start-up to significant scale. Prior to Maxor, Ms. Hansen held a variety of leadership roles at Walgreens Boots Alliance across U.S. and international pharmacy operations, pharmacy integration, healthcare operations, healthcare clinics, pharmacy services and store operations.

About Nuvem

Nuvem is an industry trusted integrated pharmacy partner, offering innovative pharmacy management, 340B technology and compliance solutions. Nuvem provides a single-source solution, empowering healthcare organizations to achieve optimal outcomes and maximize their pharmacy programs’ potential. With a relentless focus on client success and a commitment to innovation, Nuvem is driving lasting change in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.nuvem.com.

About Parthenon Capital

Nuvem is sponsored by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco and Austin. Parthenon utilizes niche industry expertise and a deep execution team to invest in growth companies in service and technology industries. Parthenon seeks to be an active and aligned partner to management, either through recapitalization transactions or by backing new executives. Parthenon has particular expertise in financial and insurance services, healthcare and technology services, but seeks any service, technology or delivery business with a strong value proposition and proprietary know-how. For more information, visit www.parthenoncapital.com