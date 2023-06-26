“Retirement Travel After Work: Unveiling the Ultimate Retirement Travel Guide” by Andy LaPointe

“Retirement Travel After Work” – the ultimate guide, empowering retirees to confidently realize their dream vacations.

Andy LaPointe, a former corporate globetrotter turned seasoned retirement traveler, has announced the launch of his book, “Retirement Travel After Work: Unveiling the Ultimate Retirement Travel Guide.” The guide is an all-encompassing resource designed to empower retirees to embark on their dream vacations with confidence and knowledge.

During his corporate career, LaPointe spent an average of 150 nights on the road annually, accruing over 75,000 airline miles each year. His journeys spanned across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, earning him the Lifetime Titanium Elite Member status within the Marriott system. Today, LaPointe’s travels continue into retirement, as he spends over 50 nights per year exploring different locales with his wife.

The book offers a wealth of advice, drawn from LaPointe’s extensive travel experiences, covering all aspects of retirement travel. The guide delves into planning, budgeting, selecting destinations, packing, managing health and fitness on the road, and much more.

“Travel in retirement is a unique, fulfilling endeavor, providing a different perspective and a wealth of new adventures. Through this book, I aim to share my knowledge and insights, helping fellow retirees to navigate their own travel experiences with confidence and joy,” said LaPointe.

“Retirement Travel After Work: Unveiling the Ultimate Retirement Travel Guide” is more than a book; it is a ticket to making the most of your golden years, exploring the world, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.

The book is now available for purchase online and in bookstores nationwide.

For more information about the book, or to schedule an interview with Andy LaPointe, please contact visit: Retirement Travel After Work: Unveiling the Ultimate Retirement Travel Guide

About Andy LaPointe

Andy LaPointe is a seasoned traveler, author, and retiree. After a career filled with extensive domestic and international travel, he continues to journey into retirement, sharing his knowledge and passion for travel through his comprehensive guide to retirement travel.