Blues Music Legend Stevie Hawkins Earns a Nomination in the 2023 Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMAwards)

Renowned blues vocalist, drummer, and songwriter Stevie Hawkins celebrates exciting news with the announcement of his nomination for ‘Blues Artist’ for his recent single “Movin’ Down The Road” in the 2023 Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMAwards). The 2023 HIMAwards event will take place on August 17, 2023, at The Avalon in the entertainment capital of the world, Hollywood, California. The evening will feature live performances, a VIP dinner banquet, celebrity presenters, a red carpet, and award presentations.

Tom Stevens, Emphasis Records CEO, said, “Stevie Hawkins plays an important role in the future of blues music. He sings and plays with edge, vitality, and verve. Not only does he represent maintaining the integrity and legacy of past great American blues artists, but he also represents an example and creative growth for the next generation of real American blues artists. In my opinion, he is one of the most expressive undiscovered vocalists and drummers of his generation, selling the emotion of every line he sings and treating the songs he sings and plays like ecosystems that stretch and blossom after tilling and sunlight. Stevie is way overdue the recognition that he deserves, and we intend to change that now.”

The HIMAwards nomination follows Hawkins winning seven awards in the Indie Music Channel Awards (Hollywood): Best Blues Artist, Best Live Blues Performance, Best Blues Producer, Best Songwriter (Blues), Best Live Performance (Rock), Producer of the Year, and Artist of the Year.

“I am totally blown away that I am nominated for Blues Artist in the Hollywood Independent Music Awards. I am very touched that my creative work has been recognized to receive this honor, and I’m proud to be selected among major independent artists in the music industry. Thank you to the nomination committee, which selected me and my song. Congratulations to all of the award nominees,” said Hawkins.

The new single, “Movin’ Down The Road” by Stevie Hawkins, is a driving, infectious blues-rock song that features acclaimed guitarist Spencer Kirkpatrick, a founding member of the legendary southern rock band Hydra, and was recorded on Capricorn Records, Polydor Records, and Emphasis Records.

“Stevie Hawkins is an incredibly talented artist who sets the standard for maintaining the integrity of blues and soul music as well as its innovation and creativity. He believes in hard work, dedication, and determination, and he loves what he does in music with passion. Those characteristics are helping him achieve his music-industry goals one by one,” said Dr. Gerald Murray, owner of Gerald Murray Music LLC, an Artist Management and Booking Agency in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. “It is an incredible achievement for Stevie to be selected among the best, and he deserves to be among them. I look forward to representing this amazingly multi-talented artist for career guidance and future tour and show bookings.”

Hawkins recently completed recording his 2023–24 blues show promotional video. He will be working with Dr. Gerald Murray and Gerald Murray Music to initiate a campaign for concert bookings with his band in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

The Hollywood Independent Music Awards is a premier global platform for independent music. Emerging and established artists, songwriters, composers, and audio recording professionals around the world are recognized for their outstanding contributions and content creation. Founded by Brent Harvey, Executive Producer of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, the HIMAwards Advisory Board is composed of some of the industry’s most respected and seasoned professionals.

About Stevie Hawkins:

For 50 years, recording artist Stevie Hawkins has remained steadfast in touring the world performing and is no stranger to the big stage and recording studio. He is an adept, seasoned, soulful singer, musician, entertainer, songwriter, and music producer. Thus far in his career, Stevie has released three albums and five singles and amassed twenty awards as a singer, songwriter, and musician. He is a GRAMMY Participation Recipient in The Rolling Stones “Blue and Lonesome” album, which won “Best Traditional Blues Album” in the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards; recipient of four gold and eight multi-platinum record awards for creative involvement and contribution to RIAA certified sales; recipient of a Warner Bros. Pictures “Director’s Choice Song Award” for contribution to the Oscar-winning film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and others. Since the mid-1970s, as a sideman, Hawkins has played drums for legendary blues, rock, and country music icons, Chuck Berry, Albert King, John Lee Hooker, Leon Russell, Johnny Rodriguez, Doug Stone, Ed Bruce, Jim Ed Brown, Miles Grayson, Percy Sledge, Chick Willis, Rufus Thomas, James Cotton, Willie Hill, and Harvey Scales, among others.

Official music video • “Movin’ Down The Road” – Stevie Hawkins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-6OMQ_X4fI

Movin’ Down The Road

Stevie Hawkins • Music & Lyrics

Spencer Kirkpatrick • Music & Lyrics

Credits:

Stevie Hawkins • Vocals, Bass, Drums, Organ and Harmonica

Spencer Kirkpatrick • Guitars

Produced, engineered, mixed and arranged by Stevie Hawkins

Mastered by Pete Maher

Top Floor Productions • UK

Emphasis Records • Hannon Hawkins Music, BMI