Elecosoft’s Leading CMMS and CAFM Solution ShireSystem Renews Partnership with Comparesoft.

ShireSystem is a scalable, combined CMMS/ CAFM software used globally across the aviation, automotive, healthcare, education, food and drink manufacturing, industrial and retail sectors, handling thousands of facilities and maintenance operations and activities every day.

ShireSystem is the preferred choice of leading brands like BP, Biffa, Ferrero, Rolex, Penspen, Dulux and countless maintenance and facilities teams who utilise it to optimise and automate their maintenance management processes.

Ben Taunt, Head of Sales at Elecosoft said “We have been working with Comparesoft since 2021 and over the last two years, we have converted a number of their leads to sales. The channel overall is profitable for us. In addition to the sales and revenue outcomes, our product ShireSystem gets a very good level of attention and exposure on their platform. About 900 businesses have viewed our product profile on Comparesoft over the last two years.”

Comparesoft is an AI and HI (Human Intelligence) driven software recommendation platform. It is an Ad-Free Platform which uses online search assistants to provide software recommendations that match software buyer’s requirements.

Founded in 2017, Comparesoft is used by Unilever, The RAF, Canary Wharf Limited, WSP and 16,000 other businesses to find the right software.

Prasanna Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of Comparesoft recently commented:

“Elecosoft’s ShireSystem is a very well-known name in the market. It is most suited for companies who are looking for a single solution to manage their CAFM and CMMS processes. If businesses are managing their maintenance processes manually, then I would highly recommend considering ShireSystem as an option.”

Comparesoft and Elecosoft are positive that the renewed partnership will continue to be mutually beneficial.

Comparesoft is backed by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund.

About Comparesoft Ltd

