AECOM and UCL sign partnership to transform the science in major programme management

At the frontier of the built environment and programme management, AECOM and UCL are united by a common purpose of delivering a better world and providing sustainable legacies for future generations.

London – WEBWIRE – Monday, June 26, 2023

AECOM, the worlds trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced an innovative philanthropic partnership with University College London (UCL) to address the most urgent and complex societal challenges through programme management.

The partnershiplaunches the AECOM Infrastructure Scholarship Programme, supporting the next generation of infrastructure researchers through PhD scholarships. The scholarships will advance the science in topics related to infrastructure and programme management to deliver complex infrastructure solutions more sustainably, unlock value, and transform societies around the world.

It is a privilege to partner with UCL and embark on this scholarship programme which will have an impact on the future of infrastructure programmes, said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOMs Program Management global business line. What excites me about this opportunity is to truly make a significant and positive difference in how the next generation will approach and deliver programmes with an evidence based, solution-oriented, outcome driven and sustainable mindset. AECOM and UCL have a shared vision and commitment and I cant wait to begin this journey with such a great partner.

AECOMs Programme Management global business provides the structure, tools, techniques, and process to achieve the Companys purpose of delivering a better world. By connecting its technical expertise across services, markets, and geographies, it manages outcome-driven programmes that deliver social, economic, and environmental value.

The researchers will be based atThe UCL Megaproject Delivery CentreinThe Bartlett School of Sustainable Construction, and will leverage UCLs extensive research capabilities as one of the worlds top universities. Under the direction of Dr Juliano Denicol, The UCL Megaproject Delivery Centre develops research to change the delivery of major infrastructure projects, not only advancing strategies and metrics to improve project performance, but also emphasising the societal benefits of infrastructure development. The researchers will work closely with AECOMs Programme Management leadership to disseminate cutting-edge scientific findings and improve the delivery of major infrastructure programmes globally.

AECOM and UCL are writing history with this partnership to advance the science in Programme Management, said Dr. Juliano Denicol, Director, Megaproject Delivery Centre. It will support a diverse cohort of future leaders and create a platform to address global societal challenges through infrastructure delivery. Im absolutely thrilled with this effort to transform our industry through science and look forward to working closely with AECOMs Programme Management leadership over the next years.

Programme management leaders are often required to integrate expertise located in several silos (teams, technology, systems) across multiple organisational levels (client, programme partner, supply chain organisations), and phases of the project (development, delivery, operations). Integration and collaboration are key to unlock value in such complex and fast-paced environments.

The creation of such an integrated environment is essential to incorporate the right expertise from different teams at the right time. Such a combination of expertise is fundamental to addressing the urgent need to deliver major infrastructure programmes sustainably, with net zero and sustainability as a strategic driver and at the heart of decision-making.

The partnership between AECOM and UCL promises to transform sectors and communities through advancing the science of infrastructure projects, said Professor Christoph Linder, Dean,The Bartlett Faculty of the Built Environment. Bringing together organisations at the forefront of the built environment and infrastructure programme management, AECOMs generous gift will accelerate knowledge creation and dissemination, bringing significant benefits to society and to the planet. The Bartlett is delighted to be part of this innovative partnership, united by a shared vision to build a better future.

We are thrilled to partner with AECOM and very grateful for the generous support for doctoral students in major infrastructure delivery and programme management at BSSC, said Professor DMaris Coffman, recent Director of The Bartlett School of Sustainable Construction and incoming Vice Dean Innovation and Enterprise. I am very pleased about the strategic alignment between AECOMs vision to address the challenges of the 21st century through programme management and the research agenda of the UCL Megaproject Delivery Centre.

About AECOM

AECOM is the worlds trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities.AECOMis a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of$13.1 billionin fiscal year 2022. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come ataecom.comand @AECOM.

About UCL Londons Global University

UCL is a diverse global community of world-class academics, students, industry links, external partners, and alumni. Our powerful collective of individuals and institutions work together to explore new possibilities.

Since 1826, we have championed independent thought by attracting and nurturing the worlds best minds. Our community of more than 50,000 students from 150 countries and over 16,000 staff pursues academic excellence, breaks boundaries and makes a positive impact on real world problems.

We are consistently ranked among the top 10 universities in the world and are one of only a handful of institutions rated as having the strongest academic reputation and the broadest research impact.

We have a progressive and integrated approach to our teaching and research championing innovation, creativity and cross-disciplinary working. We teach our students how to think, not what to think, and see them as partners, collaborators and contributors.

For almost 200 years, we are proud to have opened higher education to students from a wide range of backgrounds and to change the way we create and share knowledge.

We were the first in England to welcome women to university education and that courageous attitude and disruptive spirit is still alive today. We are UCL.

www.ucl.ac.uk|

About The Bartlett School of Sustainable Construction

The Bartlett School of Sustainable Construction is a world-class centre of learning and research in the economics and management of projects, in construction and beyond.

Located within The Bartlett at UCL, one of the oldest but most progressive faculties of its kind and the UKs largest multidisciplinary faculty of the built environment, it draws students and academics from across the world. The Bartlett was ranked the top institution in the UK for Architecture / Built Environment Subjects in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

Recognised globally as a centre for generating research and insight into the management of projects, the enterprises involved with such projects, and the associated economics and finance that can make a real difference to the delivery and improvement of our built environment.

The schools expertise in the managerial and economic dimensions of the construction process stretches back more than 40 years to when the original degree programme was established. Today, the team of academics is one of the most accomplished to be found with well-established reputations as leaders in their fields.