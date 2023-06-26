Introducing: Faster, More Realistic Training with Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D® Version 6

In every training scenario, weve got your six.

Monday, June 26, 2023

Can you visualize the future? We can. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) announced the newest version of Prepar3D, its flagship simulation and training software, will be released this July.

What Is Prepar3D

Prepar3D is a visual simulation platform that allows users to create training scenarios across aviation, maritime and ground domains. It has been used for a wide range of learning scenarios including vehicle procedures training, cockpit familiarization, flight planning, air traffic controller training and emergency response preparation in the commercial, academic, professional and military instruction environments.

At Lockheed Martin, Prepar3D supports everything from visualizing missile trajectories to simulating wildfire response efforts.

Whats New

Lighting and shadows in Prepar3D are more realistic than any previous version around the globe

An entirely new atmospheric model that brings unprecedented levels of realism and fidelity

A streamlined update process, expected to result in significant time and bandwidth savings

An increased focus on airports, including higher detail lighting models, surfaces and objects, in response to user feedback

The transformation of our Prepar3D software highlights continued development and evolution, said Jonathon Wells, vice president of Lockheed Martin Air and Commercial Solutions. Prepar3D furthers Lockheed Martins commitment to bring upgraded capabilities and features for next-generation training solutions.

Experience Prepar3D before the launch.

For additional information, visit our website: www.prepar3d.com.

