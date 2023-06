Canada – Sodium Chloride and Its Associated End-use Products, Proposed Re-evaluation Decision (PRVD2023-03)

Health Canada is consulting Canadians on the proposal to continue registration of sodium chloride and its associated end-use products registered for sale and use in Canada, with proposed label updates. Sodium chloride is a post-emergent herbicide applied as a directed spray to control weeds on non-cropland sites which include roadsides…