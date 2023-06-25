Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected smuggled Bluetooth earbuds and printer parts worth about $720,000 (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected smuggled Bluetooth earbuds and printer parts worth about $720,000 (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs yesterday (June 24) mounted an anti-smuggling operation at the Lok Ma Chau Control Point and detected a suspected smuggling case involving a cross-boundary goods vehicle. A batch of suspected smuggled goods, including about 8 000 sets of Bluetooth earbuds and about 28 000 pieces of printer parts, with a total estimated market value of about $720,000 was seized.

Customs Officers yesterday intercepted an inbound goods vehicle, declared as carrying printed circuit boards, at the Lok Ma Chau Control Point. Upon inspection, the batch of suspected smuggled goods was seized inside the cargo compartment. A 59-year-old male driver suspected to be connected with the case is assisting the investigation.

Customs will continue to combat cross-boundary smuggling activities with firm enforcement action based on risk assessment and intelligence analysis.

Smuggling is a serious offence. Under the Import and Export Ordinance, any person found guilty of importing or exporting unmanifested cargo is liable to a maximum fine of $2 million and imprisonment for seven years.

Members of the public may report any suspected smuggling activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).