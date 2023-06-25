Hong Kong – Care teams go the extra mile

Care teams go the extra mile ****************************



District Services and Community Care Teams in two districts are currently providing support for residents in need and more help is on the way as care teams will be set up in all 18 districts of Hong Kong with the aim of supporting the Government’s district work and strengthening its community network.

News.gov.hk spoke to the commanders of the care teams in the two districts, Southern District Officer, Mr Francis Cheng, and Tsuen Wan District Officer, Mr Billy Au, to highlight the services provided by such care teams. We also interviewed some care team members and volunteers who go the extra mile to help those in need.

