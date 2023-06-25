Hong Kong – New District Officer for Tuen Mun assumes office (with photo)

New District Officer for Tuen Mun assumes office (with photo) *************************************************************



​Mr Michael Kwan will assume the post of District Officer (Tuen Mun) tomorrow (June 26), succeeding Ms Aubrey Fung.



Mr Kwan joined the Administrative Service in 2007. He has served in various bureaux, including the Education Bureau, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, the then Home Affairs Bureau, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York, the Security Bureau and the then Food and Health Bureau.



He was the Principal Assistant Secretary for Health (Special Duties) before taking up the new post.