Natasa Cuc To Releases a Trilogy of Poetry Anthologies

Natasa Cuc To released three anthologies of poems on the same day. Everlasting Verses, Lilies of Life, and Imperishable Verses were all released on April 11, 2023, via the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet.

These three compilations consist of expressions of feelings, the authors imaginative view on life, beautiful sceneries, lovemaking, and a point-of-view on world events.

Everlasting Verses is a compilation of 60 poems that focus on how the author expresses her feelings about life. The readers are introduced to the authors life, her family, and her experiences. It is written from different points of view that aim to touch people. The verses are intended to bring joy and happiness to the readers.

Lilies of Life is the second compilation of 81 poems. This poetic anthology explores the topic of love: love of self, love for others, love for family, and love for Buddha. The passages are created with events that occur in the authors imagination. This book is perfect for readers that are into romance and love exploration.

Imperishable Verses is an anthology of 124 poems. This compilation is much more different than the first two. This brings the readers to a more conscious and more serious mind of the author. The author lets the readers think of a real-time check for whats happening in the world as it talks about events such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the COVID-19 pandemic. It also mentions powerful political figures.

Be inspired by Natasa Cuc Tos poetry. Get a copy of all three books – Everlasting Verses, Lilies of Life, and Imperishable Verses on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

Learn more about Natasa Cuc To and her works at www.natasato.com.

Authors Biography

Growing up in South Vietnam, poet Natasa To never imagined that another country across the map would be the catalyst for her poetic inspiration. Moving to the U.S. as a teenager and experiencing Virginias beautiful seasonal transitions spring dripping into summer, summer sizzling into fall, and fall dropping into winter they became the heartbeat of Natasas free flowing love poems.

Natasa To is a retired database administrator and a full time poet, she spends her leisure time by reading and writing poems, she got the inspiration from the famous Vietnamese Poets Ho Xuan Huong. Even though having a hard time transitioning from her home country Vietnam to the U.S she excels in studying and graduated from University of Maryland Global and started her profession in writing before 2001 and received multiple awards from respected poetry conference throughout the years.

Everlasting Verses

Lilies of Life

Imperishable Verses

Author| Natasa Cuc To

Genre| Poetry

Publisher| ReadersMagnet, LLC

Published Date| April 11, 2023